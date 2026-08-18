Secretlab's running a big back-to-school sale right now, with discounts on furniture like the Magnus Pro standing desk and the excellent Titan Evo - the most comfortable gaming chair we've ever tested.

But if you're looking for a true office chair, I strongly recommend the Secretlab Atlas, which starts at $519. That's $10 cheaper than the sale price for the base Titan Evo. In the UK, the Atlas is priced from £429 right now.

Confusingly, it's not part of the back-to-school sale, but in my experience it's a more refined seating experience for work. And it absolutely saved my wife's back pain thanks to its supportive design.

Secretlab Atlas: $519 at Secretlab The Secretlab Atlas is one of those office chairs that genuinely impresses me every time I use it. I actually look forward to sitting in it. It's not some ultra-padded and cushioned gaming chair designed for reclining during long play session like the Titan Evo is, and I reckon it's all the stronger for it. In the UK: now £429

Why we recommend it

There are several reasons why I think Secretlab nailed it with the company's first true office chair.

The main reason is that my wife has been suffering back pains during pregnancy (if you know, you know).

Of all the chairs I have around my house - armchairs, office chairs, everything - the Secretlab Atlas was the only one that brought her any relief while working from home.

There's a big reason for that.

This chair is surprisingly firm and surprisingly comfortable. That's absolutely critical for sitting with the proper posture for an eight-hour work day where you need true back support.

Sinking into an ultra-padded office chair tends to feel comfortable at first. But because it doesn't offer full support where it's needed most, after a short amount of time it becomes a nightmare especially if, like my wife, you're trying to relieve back pain.

So, in real-world performance, the Atlas has absolutely delivered.

In his 4-star review, our gaming editor Dash called it "a capable Herman Miller competitor," highlighting the style, reasonable price, support, and premium build.

Having one in our home office, I agree with all of that. It feels a whole lot more premium than the price might lead you to believe - especially when compared to chairs retailing for over $1000, like the Steelcase Leap, another excellent office chair for back pain relief.

The Atlas also has a sleek silhouette that doesn't look out of place in a home office. It simply doesn't dominate the scenery the way bulky gaming chairs do.

It has a range of adjustment mechanisms for better ergonomics, that clunk solidly and pleasantly into place for tailored comfort. The only issue I have, echoed in our review, is that the regular version can feel low. For anyone of average height and above, I'd recommend getting the larger Secretlab Atlas, which is rated for users up to 6'5".

For more options, see my guide to the best office chairs my team and I have tested.

Price context & historical value

The Secretlab Atlas has a retail price starting at $519 / £429 for the fabric cookies and cream variant.

That's been the price since its release. So, there isn't any discount to be had here. However, for work, I'd 100% recommend saving $10 (or, in the UK, spending £10 more) and selecting the Atlas over the Titan Evo.

In any case, I suggest sticking to the fabric coverings for work, as the leatherette ones, which cost more, can get hot over the course of a working day.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Secretlab Atlas if...

You want a supportive, brilliantly constructed work chair, that blends into the home office, rather than dominates it.

❌ Skip the Secretlab Atlas if...

You need an ultra-soft and cushioned gaming chair that pulls double-duty for work. That's not the pitch for the Atlas, which is specifically built as an office chair.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

First off, this isn't a gaming chair. Sure, you can use it for gaming, but while it might resemble a Titan Evo, it's been specifically designed for offices and home offices. I've previously detailed the core differences in design in this article here.

Secondly, the regular version of the chair does feel low to the ground. As a man of average height, I didn't find this to be an issue when sitting down - in fact, it's very comfortable. But it's also definitely noticeable. Opt for the larger version if you need a little more elevation.

As a task chair, the Secretlab Atlas is also quite firm, which is how a good office chair should be, as it means it's more supportive around the lower back and shoulders. It's one of the main reasons why it soothed my wife's back pain compared to softer chairs. However, I know some people prefer a more cushioned seat.