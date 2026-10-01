The latest Lego and gaming collab is here: the Lego PlayStation. And, in exciting news, it's available to buy right now at some retailers in early access. Expecting this charming retro kit to be quite popular, I'm gathering together all of the key links to where the Lego PlayStation is in stock so you can secure yours at launch.

In terms of important dates, the Lego PlayStation launched on October 1 on the official PlayStation Direct store and in early access at Lego.com for Lego Insiders. To become a Lego Insider, you just need to create a free account, so it's worth doing that if you plan to buy from the Lego store.

After this early access period, the Lego PlayStation will be made widely available to all on the Lego Store and also launch at other select retailers on October 4.

It's worth noting that we're skipping the preorder phase with this one, too, so the date the Lego PlayStation goes on sale is the same as the launch. Because of that, you should expect to receive your kit shortly after ordering. And if you buy in this launch week before October 7, you'll get a free Lego Astro Bot with your order too — a cute little freebie.

So, if, like me, the PS1 was your first console and you want to relive those classic days, or you just like design with its charming Gran Turismo and Ape Escape dioramas, here are all the key retailer links and latest stock updates.

Where to buy the Lego PlayStation in the US

Lego PlayStation: $179.99 at LEGO Another option, if you want to buy the Lego PlayStation in this early access period, is the official Lego store. To get access here, though, you need to sign up for the free Lego Insider membership. Non-members must wait for the wider sale on October 4. Again, though, you can get a free Lego Astro Bot included with your order while stocks last.

Other US retailers

Where to buy the Lego PlayStation in the UK

Lego PlayStation: $179.99 at LEGO Lego Insiders can get early access to the Lego PlayStation at the official Lego store. It's a free membership if you haven't already signed up, so it's an option if you'd prefer to shop here instead. The wider sale begins for non-members on October 4. Either way, a free Lego Astro Bot can be included with your order while stocks last.

Other UK retailers