Marvel's Wolverine PS5 console and controllers pre-orders — live build-up ahead of tomorrow's stock drop

Sony is going big with its Marvel's Wolverine limited edition PS5 bundles, DualSense controllers and console covers, and they're all up for pre-order in a matter of hours — from 10am local time on August 19, to be precise. As a result, we're getting in position early to help you bookmark links and have all the information you need ahead of stock dropping tomorrow.

It feels like we haven't had a PS5 limited edition release in a little while, but this one sure makes up for it with Sony releasing a total of six products in two aesthetic and colorways.

As a brief reminder of what's on offer, there's a PS5 Slim Digital Edition console bundle in Battle Yellow ($649.99 / £569.99); two DualSense controllers, one in Battle Yellow and one in Adamantium silver (both $84.99 / £74.99); and three sets of console covers — one in each colorway for PS5 Pro, and one in yellow for PS5 Slim (all $74.99 / £64.99).

As is often the case, PlayStation Direct will likely be the best port of call for all six of these; even more so given that all three of the console covers and the Adamantium DualSense will be exclusive to Sony's own storefront. The PS5 bundle and DualSense in Battle Yellow will be available at other retailers too, however. However, whatever you're after, we'll have all the best links and retailer info below to make sure you're well prepped.

The TechRadar Gaming team and I have been covering these releases for years and years at this point now, so you're in the right place to have the best chance of bagging whichever part of the Marvel's Wolverine Limited Edition range you're after with the links below, as well as our moment-to-moment coverage below that too.

Should you pre-order a Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundle, DualSense, or set of console covers?

After covering these hardware and limited edition releases for years, my quickfire, simple advice is to strongly consider placing a pre-order if you can, rather than waiting and taking a punt on release day or continued stock being available from launch.

Some recent releases haven't sold out on the day of pre-orders, sure, but given the fact that some have — I'm looking at you Astro Bot (the first one) and The Last of Us limited edition DualSense controllers — there's never really enough reason to risk it. As a result, given how, on the whole, previous releases have been, I always recommend placing a pre-order if you're willing and able, as you have then secured your unit.

I also think that we can look to the likely popularity of Marvel's Wolverine as a new game, Insomniac's history of making bangers, and at the previous Insomniac game-themed hardware too.

First, all three Marvel's Spider-Man games have been excellent and wildly popular, with millions and millions of copies sold, and Insomniac has well and truly proved that these, along with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that they excel at making polished, exquisite experiences that make the most of the PS5's hardware and specs. Throw in Wolverine's own popularity as a Marvel character, and the film series' legacy, and it's safe to predict that this will be a very popular release.

Second, we not only need to look at the availability of the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 hardware for a potential clue too. That is to say, it all sold out — PS5 consoles, console covers, and DualSense controllers — and you can no longer buy it anywhere. This might be the clearest indication for Marvel's Wolverine limited edition PS5 consoles and accessories, and would mean securing a pre-order is likely the safest option if you're interested.

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I've covered basically every single PS5 hardware and limited edition release since the original console came out in 2020. I've hugely enjoyed helping folks find stock of hard-to-find products like the PlayStation Portal and limited edition products like the 30th Anniversary DualSense. As a result, I'm well-versed in the best routes and means to try and nail down your limited edition pre-order, be it trying off-the-beaten-track retailers, or knowing when to check the big sellers. I'm also a huge PlayStation head and small-to-medium time collector of PS5 hardware, so I am invested in these releases deeply; I am definitely eyeing up the controllers for my own collection!

Marvel's Wolverine PS5 console and controllers: cut to the chase