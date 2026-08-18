Live
Marvel's Wolverine PS5 console and controllers pre-orders — live build-up ahead of tomorrow's stock drop
A flash of the admantium blades
Sony is going big with its Marvel's Wolverine limited edition PS5 bundles, DualSense controllers and console covers, and they're all up for pre-order in a matter of hours — from 10am local time on August 19, to be precise. As a result, we're getting in position early to help you bookmark links and have all the information you need ahead of stock dropping tomorrow.
It feels like we haven't had a PS5 limited edition release in a little while, but this one sure makes up for it with Sony releasing a total of six products in two aesthetic and colorways.
As a brief reminder of what's on offer, there's a PS5 Slim Digital Edition console bundle in Battle Yellow ($649.99 / £569.99); two DualSense controllers, one in Battle Yellow and one in Adamantium silver (both $84.99 / £74.99); and three sets of console covers — one in each colorway for PS5 Pro, and one in yellow for PS5 Slim (all $74.99 / £64.99).
As is often the case, PlayStation Direct will likely be the best port of call for all six of these; even more so given that all three of the console covers and the Adamantium DualSense will be exclusive to Sony's own storefront. The PS5 bundle and DualSense in Battle Yellow will be available at other retailers too, however. However, whatever you're after, we'll have all the best links and retailer info below to make sure you're well prepped.
The TechRadar Gaming team and I have been covering these releases for years and years at this point now, so you're in the right place to have the best chance of bagging whichever part of the Marvel's Wolverine Limited Edition range you're after with the links below, as well as our moment-to-moment coverage below that too.
US console pre-orders – quick links
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Walmart
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Best Buy
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Target
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at GameStop
US DualSense pre-orders – quick links
- Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium DualSense: Check for stock at PS Direct (exclusive to PS Direct)
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Walmart
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Best Buy
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Target
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at GameStop
US console cover pre-orders – quick links
- Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Slim Battle Yellow console covers: Check for stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Pro Battle Yellow console covers: Check for stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Pro Adamantium console covers: Check for stock at PS Direct
UK console pre-orders – quick links
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Amazon UK
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Very
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at EE
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Argos
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Currys
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at ShopTo
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at The Game Collection
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: Check for stock at Smyths Toys
UK DualSense pre-orders – quick links
- Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium DualSense: Check for stock at PS Direct (exclusive to PS Direct)
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Amazon UK
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Very
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at EE
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Argos
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Currys
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at ShopTo
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at The Game Collection
- Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense: Check for stock at Smyths Toys
UK console cover pre-orders – quick links
- Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Slim Battle Yellow console covers: Check stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Pro Battle Yellow console covers: Check stock at PS Direct
- Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Pro Adamantium console covers: Check stock at PS Direct
Should you pre-order a Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundle, DualSense, or set of console covers?
After covering these hardware and limited edition releases for years, my quickfire, simple advice is to strongly consider placing a pre-order if you can, rather than waiting and taking a punt on release day or continued stock being available from launch.
Some recent releases haven't sold out on the day of pre-orders, sure, but given the fact that some have — I'm looking at you Astro Bot (the first one) and The Last of Us limited edition DualSense controllers — there's never really enough reason to risk it. As a result, given how, on the whole, previous releases have been, I always recommend placing a pre-order if you're willing and able, as you have then secured your unit.
I also think that we can look to the likely popularity of Marvel's Wolverine as a new game, Insomniac's history of making bangers, and at the previous Insomniac game-themed hardware too.
First, all three Marvel's Spider-Man games have been excellent and wildly popular, with millions and millions of copies sold, and Insomniac has well and truly proved that these, along with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that they excel at making polished, exquisite experiences that make the most of the PS5's hardware and specs. Throw in Wolverine's own popularity as a Marvel character, and the film series' legacy, and it's safe to predict that this will be a very popular release.
Second, we not only need to look at the availability of the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 hardware for a potential clue too. That is to say, it all sold out — PS5 consoles, console covers, and DualSense controllers — and you can no longer buy it anywhere. This might be the clearest indication for Marvel's Wolverine limited edition PS5 consoles and accessories, and would mean securing a pre-order is likely the safest option if you're interested.
I've covered basically every single PS5 hardware and limited edition release since the original console came out in 2020. I've hugely enjoyed helping folks find stock of hard-to-find products like the PlayStation Portal and limited edition products like the 30th Anniversary DualSense. As a result, I'm well-versed in the best routes and means to try and nail down your limited edition pre-order, be it trying off-the-beaten-track retailers, or knowing when to check the big sellers. I'm also a huge PlayStation head and small-to-medium time collector of PS5 hardware, so I am invested in these releases deeply; I am definitely eyeing up the controllers for my own collection!
Marvel's Wolverine PS5 console and controllers: cut to the chase
- Price:
- PS5 Digital Edition Battle Yellow console bundle: $649.99 / £569.99
- Battle Yellow DualSense controller: $84.99 / £74.99
- Adamantium DualSense controller: $84.99 / £74.99
- Battle Yellow PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99 / £64.99
- Battle Yellow PS5 Pro console covers: $74.99 / £64.99
- Adamantium PS5 Pro console covers: $74.99 / £64.99
- Pre-order date: August 19, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe
- Release date: September 15, 2026
- Design: Sony describes the limited edition collection as hardware that "captures the raw ferocity of Wolverine". The Battle Yellow aesthetic is "inspired by Insomniac’s Battle Reborn suit and claws" while the slick silver-like Adamantium aesthetic takes inspiration from the "adamantium bonded to Logan's skeleton and claws". The art of Wolverine and the claw slashes was created by Jock, a Scottish graphic artist who contributed to the key art for Marvel’s Wolverine.
LIVE: Latest Updates
It seems to be an even split between wanting the full Battle Yellow PS5 Bundle or nothing at all in our poll so far. Let's see if we can guarantee that bundle for you from 10am tomorrow.
As for those of you with no interest at all, I just wanted to say thanks for popping along anyway. It's nice to have you here and I hope you stick around!
Get your votes in
While we've got some time spare, I'm wondering which of these limited-edition releases you're most interested in. Let me know in the poll below or in the comments and we'll see which is most popular with TechRadar readers.
If I were buying anything, it would be that Adamantium DualSense. I think it looks very slick and clean, though I don't hate the yellow one, either.
I'm donning the suit for a while
Hey folks, James Pickard here, taking over for a bit after Rob's excellent opening work. Like him, I've spent many, many hours hunting down stock for limited-edition console and controller launches (and I was there in the dark times of the PS5 and Series X shortages), so this is a very familiar rodeo to me.
While I doubt this Wolverine one will be anywhere near as frenzied as those events, I imagine there'll be decent demand for the controllers, especially — they are some really nice designs. Stick around and we'll make sure you get those all-important preorder links as soon as they go live.
I'll be back!
The joys and demands of adult life means I need to step away from our live coverage now, but fear not as one of my esteemed TechRadar colleagues will come in to steer the ship!
Good bye for now!
And what about prices?
Pricing is a hot topic in the context of console gaming accessories right now, but here's what you can expect to pay for the Marvel's Wolverine Limited Edition gear:
- PS5 Digital Edition Battle Yellow console bundle: $649.99 / £569.99
- Battle Yellow DualSense controller: $84.99 / £74.99
- Adamantium DualSense controller: $84.99 / £74.99
- Battle Yellow PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99 / £64.99
- Battle Yellow PS5 Pro console covers: $74.99 / £64.99
- Adamantium PS5 Pro console covers: $74.99 / £64.99
Let's get some key info
Right, let's remind ourselves of the key details of this pre-order stock drop, shall we?
All six products will go live for pre-order at 10am ET in the US, and 10am local time in other regions. Simple stuff, and in line with previous pre-orders.
However, not all the products will be available everywhere: the PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle and the Battle Yellow DualSense will be available at all the usual retailers; however, everything else — the PS5 Pro console covers (x 2), the Adamantium DualSense, and the PS5 Slim console covers — will be exclusively available at PlayStation Direct.
Definitely something to be aware of!
What's up for grabs?
Echoing the Ghost of Yotei limited edition range, this isn't just a single Dualsense launch; there's a total of six products up for pre-order tomorrow:
- A PS5 Slim Digital Edition Bundle
- Two PS5 DualSense controllers
- Three different sets of PS5 or PS5 Pro console covers
Hello!
Marvel's Wolverine Limited Edition gear is nearly here!
The next intalment of specially-designed PS5 consoles,. console covers, and DualSense controllers will go live tomorrow for pre-order and we're here to get into position early and help you form a plan of attack.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.