NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 1 (game #942)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, September 30 (game #941).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #942) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Things fall apart

NYT Strands today (game #942) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

OBEY

CRUEL

CORN

SLAP

REAL

MATES

NYT Strands today (game #942) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #942) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 3rd row • Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #942) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #942, are…

BREAK

CRUMBLE

COLLAPSE

DISSOLVE

FRAGMENT

SPANGRAM: BEYONDREPAIR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I eventually got the spangram after multiple stages of feeling myself towards it — pair, then repair, then on repair, then finally BEYONDREPAIR. Once I’d made it, my gameplay felt the same way.

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I was also slow to get going, but after finding half a dozen non-game words I took the lazy person’s way out and grabbed two hints: BREAk and CRUMBLE. From here it was easier, but I didn’t have my finest of days.

In the West we find the idea of things falling apart depressing, but in Japan there is a term — wabi-sabi — for taking pleasure and beauty in the natural decay and weathering of objects and displaying the patina of life. It’s lovely.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, September 30, game #941)

CAPO

PICK

GUITAR

DRUMS

PIANO

SYNTH

AMPLIFIER

SPANGRAM: MUSICSTORE