NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, September 30 (game #941)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, September 29 (game #940).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #941) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… An instrumental destination

NYT Strands today (game #941) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLIP

RINK

CRIER

ROUND

FUSE

FAMILY

NYT Strands today (game #941) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #941) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #941) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #941, are…

CAPO

PICK

GUITAR

DRUMS

PIANO

SYNTH

AMPLIFIER

SPANGRAM: MUSICSTORE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I have only been in a MUSICSTORE twice in my life and on both occasions it was to buy the cheapest thing they sold — a guitar PICK, or “plectrum” as we liked to call them in my brief-lived teenage band.

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I played the bass even though I only knew two bass lines, something called “walking bass” and the hook of Peaches by The Stranglers. I was terrible, and didn’t improve over the two months of our existence.

Anyway, I digress. I did originally think the theme may be connected to instrumental classics such as Green Onions or Tequila, but CAPO ended that assumption. Then, after getting PICK I thought it might be about musical accessories, but thankfully GUITAR and PIANO stopped that as I couldn't think of any more musical accessories — well, until I managed to spot AMPLIFIER.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, September 29, game #940)

PRESSURE

BLOOD

VEIN

PULSE

ARTERY

ATRIUM

SPANGRAM: CARDIOVASCULAR