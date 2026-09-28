NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, September 29 (game #940)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, September 28 (game #939).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #940) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Have a heart

NYT Strands today (game #940) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VERDANT

DIARY

CLASS

CARVED

SCUM

TRAY

NYT Strands today (game #940) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #940) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #940) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #940, are…

PRESSURE

BLOOD

VEIN

PULSE

ARTERY

ATRIUM

SPANGRAM: CARDIOVASCULAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I donate blood every now and then, so I was quite familiar with this hearty vocabulary — but I’ll be honest, when I think of the word atrium I imagine a large glass roof in a shopping mall rather than a chamber of the heart.

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These six letters aside I whizzed through this game, though. It was also a pleasure to see the heartbeat-styled 14-letter spangram made up of a single word rather than two or three.

Adding to the enjoyment was a bounty of interesting non-game words. I was particularly thrilled to get “verdant” as this is far longer than my usual spots.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, September 28, game #939)

WOOD

CLAY

GLASS

SOAPSTONE

BRONZE

MARBLE

SPANGRAM: SCULPTURE