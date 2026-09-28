NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 29 (game #1206)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 28 (game #1205).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1206) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DELTA

HIDDEN

INSIDE

MODEL TANK

MONSTERS

FINDING

SECRET

TOY

FREEZE TAG

ORAL PHASE

MOUTH

REMOTE

STREAM BED

TUCKED AWAY

HOME GAME

DRAINAGE BASIN

NYT Connections today (game #1206) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Private cabin

Private cabin GREEN: Water geography

Water geography BLUE: Start of animated classics

Start of animated classics PURPLE: Look for hidden ancient alphabet

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1206) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SECLUDED

SECLUDED GREEN: RIVER FEATURES

RIVER FEATURES BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS

FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS PURPLE: PHRASES HIDING GREEK LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1206) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1206, are…

YELLOW: SECLUDED: HIDDEN, REMOTE, SECRET, TUCKED AWAY

HIDDEN, REMOTE, SECRET, TUCKED AWAY GREEN: RIVER FEATURES: DELTA, DRAINAGE BASIN, MOUTH, STREAM BED

DELTA, DRAINAGE BASIN, MOUTH, STREAM BED BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS: FINDING, INSIDE, MONSTERS, TOY

FINDING, INSIDE, MONSTERS, TOY PURPLE: PHRASES HIDING GREEK LETTERS: FREEZE TAG, HOME GAME, MODEL TANK, ORAL PHASE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I might have got PHRASES HIDING GREEK LETTERS eventually, but thankfully I didn’t need to.

Instead, the FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS jumped out at me immediately. I loved the early Pixar films, back when they were a rare treat — there was three years between Toy Story and A Bug’s Life. Monsters Inc is also the film I have seen the most due to being the parent of a child who was obsessed with Sully and Mike and still uses the phrase “put that thing back where it came from or so God help me” on an almost daily basis.

RIVER FEATURES was my second group, although I was less confident including DRAINAGE BASIN than the other three tiles and momentarily worried that I was missing out on a plumbing group.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, September 28, 2026, game #1205)

YELLOW: THINGS WITH STALKS: BAMBOO, CELERY, CORN, WHEAT

BAMBOO, CELERY, CORN, WHEAT GREEN: OYSTER CONDIMENTS: HORSERADISH, LEMON, MIGNONETTE, TABASCO

HORSERADISH, LEMON, MIGNONETTE, TABASCO BLUE: DODGE MODELS: CHALLENGER, CHARGER, DURANGO, VIPER

CHALLENGER, CHARGER, DURANGO, VIPER PURPLE: THREE LETTERS PLUS REPEATED TRIGRAMS: ARKANSANS, CHIHUAHUA, POSSESSES, SPRINGING