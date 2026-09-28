NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 29 (game #1206)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 28 (game #1205).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #1206) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- DELTA
- HIDDEN
- INSIDE
- MODEL TANK
- MONSTERS
- FINDING
- SECRET
- TOY
- FREEZE TAG
- ORAL PHASE
- MOUTH
- REMOTE
- STREAM BED
- TUCKED AWAY
- HOME GAME
- DRAINAGE BASIN
NYT Connections today (game #1206) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Private cabin
- GREEN: Water geography
- BLUE: Start of animated classics
- PURPLE: Look for hidden ancient alphabet
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1206) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: SECLUDED
- GREEN: RIVER FEATURES
- BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS
- PURPLE: PHRASES HIDING GREEK LETTERS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1206) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1206, are…
- YELLOW: SECLUDED: HIDDEN, REMOTE, SECRET, TUCKED AWAY
- GREEN: RIVER FEATURES: DELTA, DRAINAGE BASIN, MOUTH, STREAM BED
- BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS: FINDING, INSIDE, MONSTERS, TOY
- PURPLE: PHRASES HIDING GREEK LETTERS: FREEZE TAG, HOME GAME, MODEL TANK, ORAL PHASE
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I might have got PHRASES HIDING GREEK LETTERS eventually, but thankfully I didn’t need to.
Instead, the FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS jumped out at me immediately. I loved the early Pixar films, back when they were a rare treat — there was three years between Toy Story and A Bug’s Life. Monsters Inc is also the film I have seen the most due to being the parent of a child who was obsessed with Sully and Mike and still uses the phrase “put that thing back where it came from or so God help me” on an almost daily basis.
RIVER FEATURES was my second group, although I was less confident including DRAINAGE BASIN than the other three tiles and momentarily worried that I was missing out on a plumbing group.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, September 28, 2026, game #1205)
- YELLOW: THINGS WITH STALKS: BAMBOO, CELERY, CORN, WHEAT
- GREEN: OYSTER CONDIMENTS: HORSERADISH, LEMON, MIGNONETTE, TABASCO
- BLUE: DODGE MODELS: CHALLENGER, CHARGER, DURANGO, VIPER
- PURPLE: THREE LETTERS PLUS REPEATED TRIGRAMS: ARKANSANS, CHIHUAHUA, POSSESSES, SPRINGING
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLaren Global Editor in Chief
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