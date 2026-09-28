Discord is working on a new 'Game Mode' feature to reduce CPU and GPU usage while gaming

The new feature seems to be an auto-toggle of the Reduced Motion feature on the desktop app when a game is running

It's not yet clear if any improvements will be made to resource consumption while screen sharing

Discord is infamous for its high RAM, CPU, and GPU consumption while gaming, and some of those aspects are finally being addressed.

As reported by VideoCardz, Discord is working on 'Game Mode,' a new feature for the Discord client that frees up CPU and GPU resources while a game is running by disabling effects and animations for smoother gameplay.

Discord already offers options to reduce system resource use, notably Reduced Motion, which reduces the intensity of animations and hover effects when navigating the client. Users can also disable hardware acceleration, which stops the app from using the GPU for better performance within it, and disabling it should stop "visual glitches like frame drops in games or performance problems".

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Game Mode sounds a lot like Reduced Motion, with DiscordPreviews (on X) describing how it reduces animations and effects automatically once a game is detected. With this in mind, Game Mode might not be the best answer to solving Discord's system resource issues, especially since there's no mention of RAM usage reduction.

It's also worth noting that Discord is an Electron-based application (a framework for desktop applications that uses web technology), which means Discord's web app is essentially running in an embedded browser engine known as Chromium — the same engine Google Chrome is built on, which is another app that is heavy on system resources.

Discord is working on Game Mode. Once activated, Discord's client will automatically reduce animations and disable effects when it detects a game being played, freeing up CPU and GPU resources that might help your game run smoother. pic.twitter.com/Ul9v9qQqnxSeptember 26, 2026

What about screen sharing?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear if Game Mode will do anything new other than serve as an automatic toggle for Reduced Motion while gaming. In that case, Discord still has a long way to go in ensuring the desktop app doesn't continue to creep up as a system resource issue for gamers.

At the very least, having Discord devs address the issues is a great start, but it remains to be seen if Game Mode will also help with keeping CPU and GPU usage as low as possible while screen sharing.

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Unsurprisingly, the latter uses high amounts of system resources, especially when streaming at higher resolutions, but it's more reasonable compared to simple voice chat or the app being open in the background and still hogging memory.

Still, in-game frame rates can suffer when using screen share, even if the resolution is below 1080p, and this is far more problematic on lower-end systems with less RAM. Solutions such as a capture card on a separate system (or specifically a laptop) can help solve game performance problems completely, but it's not exactly an affordable option.

If Discord can optimize the desktop app or move away from its Electron-based nature, it could go a long way toward removing all of the major pain points.

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