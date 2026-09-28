The most anticipated Netflix series — and perhaps the most awaited TV series of the entire year — is finally here, with East of Eden arriving later this week.

The new adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel stars Florence Pugh, Mike Faist and Christopher Abbott in its main roles, with events taking place between the 1860s and the build-up to World War I.

It's a cross-generational story that essentially retells the biblical story of Cain and Abel through the intertwined lives of two families in California's Salinas Valley; and it's epic in every sense of the world.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

East of Eden is set to be a binge-watch for the ages, but exactly when does it arrive on Netflix?

What time can I watch East of Eden on Netflix?

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

East of Eden drops on Thursday, October 1.

As for the time, it should be the standard 12am PT / 3am ET release time that practically every other Netflix TV Original has.

For fans who don't live in North America, here's when you'll need to tune in:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 6pm AEST

– 6pm AEST New Zealand – 8pm NZDT

When do new episodes of East of Eden come out?

(Image credit: Netflix)

All seven episodes of this season will be released at the same time. Unlike weekly drops on the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, then, you won't need to wait around for new installment of East of Eden.

As this is a standalone book adaptation, there won't be a second series.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.