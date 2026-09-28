What is the release date for East of Eden on Netflix?
The John Steinbeck adaptation arrives this week
The most anticipated Netflix series — and perhaps the most awaited TV series of the entire year — is finally here, with East of Eden arriving later this week.
The new adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel stars Florence Pugh, Mike Faist and Christopher Abbott in its main roles, with events taking place between the 1860s and the build-up to World War I.
It's a cross-generational story that essentially retells the biblical story of Cain and Abel through the intertwined lives of two families in California's Salinas Valley; and it's epic in every sense of the world.
East of Eden is set to be a binge-watch for the ages, but exactly when does it arrive on Netflix?
What time can I watch East of Eden on Netflix?
East of Eden drops on Thursday, October 1.
As for the time, it should be the standard 12am PT / 3am ET release time that practically every other Netflix TV Original has.
For fans who don't live in North America, here's when you'll need to tune in:
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 6pm AEST
- New Zealand – 8pm NZDT
When do new episodes of East of Eden come out?
All seven episodes of this season will be released at the same time. Unlike weekly drops on the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, then, you won't need to wait around for new installment of East of Eden.
As this is a standalone book adaptation, there won't be a second series.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.