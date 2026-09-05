The Gentlemen season 3: key information - Season 3 renewed before season 2 was released

- Theo James currently the only confirmed returning cast member

- No word on production timeline or release date

- Guy Ritchie claims a third season felt 'inevitable'

After that explosive season 2 finale, I think I'd have rioted on the streets if Netflix didn't renew The Gentlemen season 3.

As we said in our season 2 review, it's still up there with the best TV that Netflix has to offer. Think more of what we want, but the shock factor is now off the scale... and I don't think that this is going to change any time soon.

With Eddie (Theo James) breaking away from Susie (Kaya Scodelario) and Bobby (Ray Winstone) to work directly alongside Mafia crime boss Marco (Sergio Castellitto), he's still reeling from his incredibly short-lived marriage to Bella (Benedetta Porcaroli).

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The fallout has involved Freddy (Daniel Ings) in the most disturbing of ways (more on that below), and the setup for season 3 couldn't be any more delicious.

Frankly, I need new episodes like it was yesterday. But what do we actually know about The Gentlemen season 3's arrival on Netflix?

The Gentlemen season 3 release window predictions

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the moment, we've got no confirmation of when The Gentlemen season 3 will even begin filming, let alone when we might see it on screens. Because of this, I think we're looking at a 2028 release date, at the very earliest.

This also follows the current release schedule pattern, with season 1 debuting in 2024 and season 2 following up two years after.

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Creator and director Guy Ritchie says, “The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded, and the consequences carry weight.

"A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.”

The Gentlemen season 3 trailer: is there one?

Don't be silly. It took us until the end of August 2026 to get one for season 2, so expect the first full trailer to arrive around two weeks before the third season does.

The Gentlemen season 3 cast

Theo James is the only confirmed returning cast member so far (Image credit: Netflix)

As stated, Theo James is currently the only confirmed returning cast member as of writing. However, we're expecting the following main cast members to return for The Gentlemen season 3:

Theo James as Eddie Horniman

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Jasmine Blackborow as Charly

Michael Vu as Jimmy Chang

Harry Goodwins as Jack Glass

Ruby Sear as Gabrielle

Giancarlo Esposito as Stanley Johnston

Benjamin Clementine as Nanny

Amra Mallassi as Amir

Maya Jama as Aisha

Rumors of Meghan Markle joining season 3 have previously circulated, but have since been shut down by existing cast members.

We can still expect new faces to join the cast, so watch this space.

The Gentlemen season 3 plot predictions

This is exactly where I want to be. (Image credit: Netflix)

Disclaimer Spoilers for The Gentlemen season 2 ahead.

While nothing has been confirmed, we can make some educated guesses based on what's already happened.

By the end of season 2 family dynamics between... well, everyone, are incredibly up in the air. The relationship between brothers Eddie and Freddy is now in its strangest place yet, and it would be fair to assume that there's no legitimate trust between them — even if things feel more 'even', so to speak.

Does Freddy become a lapdog for Marco, if Eddie's allegiance stays with him? Does Freddy rebel if Eddie is so intent of having control over him? And do Sabrina or Geoff intervene either way?

Then there's Eddie's relationship with Susie and Bobby, which is bound to change again now that Bobby has bought the debt. Now that things are smoothed over with Susie, it makes sense that the trio will find their way back to each other... somehow.

It goes without saying that new faces, enemies and drama will be knocking on season 3's door, but for now, all we can do is wait and find out.

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