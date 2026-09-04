NordVPN browser extension just got a quality-of-life update

NordVPN has released a UI upgrade for its browser extension

It promises improved search and better navigation

The app is available for Chrome and Edge browsers

NordVPN has released an update to its browser extension, promising a completely revamped look and an overall visual reorganisation that will make navigating the interface easier.

As the company explains in a blog post, the changes mainly involve new visual updates to the connection screen, a redesign of the features, and an improved search function.

Currently available on Chrome and Edge, the new look arrives with update 6.0.0, the ninth of the year, while the VPN continues to evolve in a bid to maintain its status as one of the best VPNs in the world.

NordVPN – the best VPN overall

NordVPN came out on top in our 2026 round of VPN tests. We think it's the best VPN for most people. We’re confident that virtually anyone can sign up for NordVPN and get what they need from it. It’s easy to use, very secure, fast enough for gaming, and offers flawless streaming service unblocking. Subscriptions start from $3.49 per month, and you can try it out risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

A restyled look for the everyday

While the changes introduced are mainly cosmetic, the update aims to deliver a more engaging experience and a clearer visual hierarchy for faster navigation.

Indeed, the way users browse and select VPN server locations and select one has changed, with the connection screen now displaying a world map showing server positions. This should be appealing to users who prefer more visual information to a simple list of locations, giving them an immediate idea of where they are connected.

Additionally, several key features have been reorganised and moved to more functional areas of the interface to reduce visual clutter and create a cleaner, more intuitive experience. Users will find features such as ‘Exclude from VPN’ and ‘Spoofing’, along with a variety of basic settings in the profiles menu in the top bar.

The VPN’s search function has also been moved to the top of the interface and can now be accessed from any tab: users can simply click on it to find the country or city they wish to connect from and establish the connection without having to return to a specific screen.

Over the past year, NordVPN has implemented a new update on its Linux app and released similar UI updates on its mobile experience for easier navigation. These changes were inspired by research and user feedback, so it’s likely the company has taken a similar approach in this case, identifying the areas users wanted improvement in without compromising on advanced features.

(Image credit: Future)

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NordVPN app vs browser extension

Just as with a dedicated VPN app, a browser extension will encrypt your traffic, which is arguably the most important task of a VPN. However, while a standalone VPN app typically secures traffic across the entire device, a browser extension operates within the browser rather than at the system level.

This means it usually only routes the browser's traffic through the VPN, whilst other apps on the device continue to use their normal connection. Its system is similar to split tunnelling, which allows only certain data to pass through the VPN.

While cybercriminals are increasingly using fake VPN extensions to pose as services such as NordVPN and Proton, genuine VPN browser extensions can offer certain advantages of their own: speed is one of them.

As they generally have less of an impact on performance, since they only manage browser traffic rather than traffic from the entire device, they are reliable allies for streaming devices.

Indeed, you should give it a go if your dream is to watch a TV series without interruptions while on the train, and continue to benefit from security features — including malware protection and ad-blocking tools — for a user-friendly and worry-free experience.

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