If you're picking up a 10GbE NAS device like the Ugreen NASync DXP6800 Pro, now $1100 at Amazon, you'll need suitably fast networking hardware if you want to take advantage of those speeds.

So, I'd strongly recommend grabbing the TRENDnet TEG-S762 switch for $92, which has two 10GbE RJ45 ports alongside four 2.5GbE connections.

Connecting the NAS to one of the switch's 10GbE ports gives it a much faster route to other compatible devices on your network. That can substantially reduce the time it takes to transfer large backups, photos, and video files compared with using standard Gigabit Ethernet.

TRENDnet 6-Port 10G Switch: $91.99 at Amazon This unmanaged switch provides two 10GbE RJ45 ports, four 2.5GbE connections, 60Gbps switching capacity, a fanless metal design, wall mounting and compatibility with existing Cat5e or better cabling.

Ugreen NASync DXP6800 Pro NAS: $1,099.99 at Amazon The Ugreen NASync DXP6800 Pro combines six SATA bays, two M.2 slots, dual 10GbE, Thunderbolt 4, a 10-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR5 memory and multiple RAID options.

Why we recommend these two products

The DXP6800 Pro goes well beyond basic network storage. Its 10-core Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 8GB of DDR5 memory give it plenty of processing power, and the RAM can be expanded to 64GB if your requirements grow.

The powerful unit features dual 10GbE ports for those faster speeds. You get six SATA drive bays plus two M.2 NVMe slots, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 6 and 10, as well as JBOD and Basic configurations, giving you plenty of flexibility when deciding how to balance capacity, performance and redundancy.

The TRENDnet TEG-S762 is a particularly good match because its two 10GbE RJ45 ports let you take advantage of the NAS's high-speed networking rather than limiting it to slower Gigabit or 2.5GbE connections.

Price context & historical value

The diskless Ugreen NASync DXP6800 Pro has previously dropped as low as $969.99 earlier this year, so this isn't the best price we've seen. But it's the best price we've seen at the moment. For comparison, it's currently the same price at Newegg, too.

The TRENDnet TEG-S762 adds another $92 to the cost, but that's a relatively small addition alongside a four-figure NAS if you don't already have suitable networking hardware. It also lets you connect other compatible devices through its four 2.5GbE ports. It has been cheaper in the past, but only by a few dollars.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the NAS and switch together if...

You regularly work with large amounts of data and need fast centralized storage for photography, video editing or other creative work. The combination makes sense if several computers or other devices need regular access to the same large project files.

❌ Skip the NAS and switch together if...

You only need somewhere to back up documents, photos and other everyday files. A six-bay NAS with a Core i5 processor, Thunderbolt 4 and high-speed networking is overkill for basic home storage, and a considerably cheaper two- or four-bay model should be sufficient.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Ugreen's DXP6800 Pro is diskless, so the $1,099.99 price doesn't include any hard drives. Filling six bays with high-capacity NAS drives can easily add a substantial amount to the final cost, particularly if you want enough drives for a RAID configuration.

You'll also need suitable networking hardware if you want to use its 10GbE capabilities. The TRENDnet TEG-S762 provides the necessary 10GbE RJ45 connection without requiring an SFP+ adapter, while its fanless design makes it particularly suitable for a home office or studio.