TechRadar launches digital privacy newsletter — read Leave No Trace issue #1 now

TechRadar's VPN and Security team has launched the first issue of its digital privacy newsletter, called Leave No Trace.
Leave No Trace is a weekly briefing on the most important digital privacy stories from the last seven days. It is a complete read in its own right with the whole stories delivered right to your inbox. There's no need to click through, unless you want a deeper dive into the details.
Leave No Trace offers warnings on the companies and governments that put our online freedom at risk, advice on how to stay one step ahead of surveillance, and features the groups and figures in the movement that's fighting back.
Leave No Trace — A weekly newsletter on digital privacy and online surveillance.
Leave No Trace investigates the companies and governments putting our digital freedom at risk — and the people fighting back.
📩 Subscribe now to get every edition delivered to your inbox every Friday.
We bring you exclusive, behind-the-scenes analysis of the struggle between privacy advocates and anti-encryption legislation; curated news from our team and from around the web; and hands-on findings from testing of VPNs and other privacy tools designed to keep you safe online.
In issue #1, the lens is on Meta smart glasses and the rise of surveillance chic. Is the loss of public privacy an inevitable trade-off in the name of convenience, and is there still time to do something about it?
We feature stories on age verification in Utah, a device to spot hidden cameras, and how the people of Buenos Aires took to the streets to protest about Palantir's co-founder.
Read issue #1 of Leave No Trace here.
Sign up for the weekly email and never miss the news again.
Dan is Editor-in-Chief, VPN and How to Watch, at Future. He heads up all the VPN content and how to watch articles. So, if you want to know about what is the best VPN or how to watch just about anything on TV, anywhere in the world, he's a good bet to ask. Dan has worked in tech journalism for over 15 years, writing for Tech Digest, Pocket-lint, MSN Tech, Wareable and What Hi-Fi? as well as freelancing for T3, Metro and the Independent. Dan has a keen interest in playing and watching football. He has also written about it for the Observer and FourFourTwo and ghost authored John Toshack's autobiography, Toshack's Way.
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