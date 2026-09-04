TechRadar launches digital privacy newsletter — read Leave No Trace issue #1 now

TechRadar's VPN and Security team has launched the first issue of its digital privacy newsletter, called Leave No Trace.

Leave No Trace is a weekly briefing on the most important digital privacy stories from the last seven days. It is a complete read in its own right with the whole stories delivered right to your inbox. There's no need to click through, unless you want a deeper dive into the details.

Leave No Trace offers warnings on the companies and governments that put our online freedom at risk, advice on how to stay one step ahead of surveillance, and features the groups and figures in the movement that's fighting back.

(Image credit: Future)

Leave No Trace — A weekly newsletter on digital privacy and online surveillance.

Leave No Trace investigates the companies and governments putting our digital freedom at risk — and the people fighting back.

📩 Subscribe now to get every edition delivered to your inbox every Friday.

We bring you exclusive, behind-the-scenes analysis of the struggle between privacy advocates and anti-encryption legislation; curated news from our team and from around the web; and hands-on findings from testing of VPNs and other privacy tools designed to keep you safe online.

In issue #1, the lens is on Meta smart glasses and the rise of surveillance chic. Is the loss of public privacy an inevitable trade-off in the name of convenience, and is there still time to do something about it?

We feature stories on age verification in Utah, a device to spot hidden cameras, and how the people of Buenos Aires took to the streets to protest about Palantir's co-founder.

Read issue #1 of Leave No Trace here.

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