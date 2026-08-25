Just behind Taylor Sheridan, Guy Ritchie is the King of the streaming services. Scattered in between a slew of near-annual movie releases, we've had The Gentlemen on Netflix, MobLand on Paramount+, and Young Sherlock on Prime Video.

While Ritchie is the main creator of The Gentlemen and only the executive producer of MobLand, I've thought of the pair as two twin branches on the same tree since MobLand was released in 2025. Both deal with British crime families, violence, and secrets in abundance — each is a Ritchie story through and through.

With The Gentlemen season 2 set to be released on September 3, season 3 has secured an early renewal before we've even seen what the second installment has in store for us (though no Meghan Markle casting, despite many rumors). If anything perilous happens in the season finale, we've got the assurance of more episodes to fall back on.

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But what does this mean for the other projects Ritchie has on the go? Young Sherlock season 2 was renewed shortly after season 1 and is currently in production, so we can let that be. However, MobLand is another story.

MobLand season 3 is allegedly in jeopardy already — it wouldn't take much for it to be cancelled

(Image credit: Paramount+)

MobLand season 2 is set to hit Paramount+ on September 18, just weeks after The Gentlemen season 2 lands on Netflix. If Paramount surprised us all by matching Netflix's early season 3 renewal, we'd probably all feel a lot more confident about what's to come... but there's good reason why this won't happen.

In June 2026, it was claimed that Tom Hardy would not return for a potential MobLand season 3 due to "career suicide" behavior. As a source alleged to The Hollywood Reporter, “He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager."

However, a separate source later told Variety, “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for season 3, and things are being worked through creatively."

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But other projects now taking precedence in Ritchie's busy calendar are putting me on edge. Logically, Paramount+ would not want to lose a show with such a high level of viewership, and Hardy's role could change shape or size to accommodate whatever has allegedly gone on behind the scenes.

Clearly, there's not the same level of confidence in MobLand that Netflix has in The Gentlemen, which also has very high viewership figures. Doubling down on its investment is the biggest sign of trust and conviction possible, with even Ritchie telling Netflix in a press statement that a third season felt "inevitable."

There is one thing to remember before we get too despondent, though: The Gentlemen drops in one go, whereas MobLand is a weekly release. Paramount+ tends to renew its big hitters partway through the current season's release schedule. With season 2 made up of 10 episodes, I'd say news by episode 8's release would seem appropriate.

Could this early renewal have thrown Paramount off its game, given everything that has allegedly happened? Perhaps. Does that mean MobLand season 3 is down and out? Absolutely not.

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