What is the release date for Outer Banks season 5 on Netflix?
Pogues lovers, the final season is almost here
We've been internally holding the news that Outer Banks seasons 5 was going to be the end of Netflix's hit teen action drama for a lifetime (or that's what it feels like), but now, the end is here.
The Pogues will reunite one last time while still grieving in the aftermath of everything that went down in Morocco. Now that JJ is dead, they're actively seeking revenge against Chandler Groff while still hunting the legendary Blue Crown.
The final farewell will surely be explosive, but when does Outer Banks season 5 actually hit Netflix?
What time can I watch Outer Banks season 5 on Netflix?
Outer Banks season 5 drops on Thursday, August 20.
As for exact time, it should be the standard 12am PT / 3am ET release time that practically every other Netflix TV Original has.
For fans who don't live in North America, here's when you'll need to tune in for season 5:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of Outer Banks season 5 come out?
All 10 episodes of this season will be released at the same time. Unlike weekly drops on the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, then, you won't need to wait around for new installment of Outer Banks season 5.
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As we've already touched on, this will be the final installment of the Netflix series, too, so there won't be another season after this one.
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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