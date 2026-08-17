We've been internally holding the news that Outer Banks seasons 5 was going to be the end of Netflix's hit teen action drama for a lifetime (or that's what it feels like), but now, the end is here.

The Pogues will reunite one last time while still grieving in the aftermath of everything that went down in Morocco. Now that JJ is dead, they're actively seeking revenge against Chandler Groff while still hunting the legendary Blue Crown.

The final farewell will surely be explosive, but when does Outer Banks season 5 actually hit Netflix?

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

What time can I watch Outer Banks season 5 on Netflix?

Outer Banks: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Outer Banks season 5 drops on Thursday, August 20.

As for exact time, it should be the standard 12am PT / 3am ET release time that practically every other Netflix TV Original has.

For fans who don't live in North America, here's when you'll need to tune in for season 5:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Outer Banks season 5 come out?

(Image credit: Netflix)

All 10 episodes of this season will be released at the same time. Unlike weekly drops on the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, then, you won't need to wait around for new installment of Outer Banks season 5.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we've already touched on, this will be the final installment of the Netflix series, too, so there won't be another season after this one.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.