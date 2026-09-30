European Space Agency signs up CGI and OVHcloud to build storage for the 500PB of Earth observation data it expects to have by 2035

OVHcloud and CGI are teaming with the European Space Agency to build its ESA Earth Observation Information System

Christened "Digital EO," the project will amass an incredible 500PB of Earth observation data by 2035

The decentralized cloud-based project will provide data and compute processing for scientists, researchers, businesses, and citizens across Europe and the UK

A huge new project to record Earth Observation data has been launched by the European Space Agency (ESA), with OVHcloud providing cloud storage and processing and project management courtesy of IT and business management firm CGI (via its France Défense et Spatial subsidiary).

The ESA Earth Observation Information System, or Digital EO, aims to collect data about our planet from satellites and other observation hardware for use in studies and research.

With initial deployment in Italy, France, and Germany, Digital EO will be able to extend to other European countries, as well as Canada. Despite leaving the European Union, the UK remains a member of the European Space Agency and as such has access to Digital EO.

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Decentralized, scalable, resilient

Determining that the growth in data collection from satellites and other devices and hardware requires better management and wider access, the ESA has launched the Digital EO project as a decentralized system that relies on OVHcloud’s expertise.

“Digital EO must allow us to take a new step forward in the way Earth Observation data is managed and used,” said Nicolaus Hanowski, the ESA’s Head of EO Mission Management and Ground Segment Department.

“With CGI and OVHcloud, we will build and operate a European innovative and sovereign system capable of supporting this ambition and of providing lasting support to the ESA and European Commission programs like Copernicus and DestinE.”

OVHcloud will also support the evolution of the ESA Earth Observation Information System, potentially beyond the initial 30 month project, aiming to ensure performance and meet the needs of Digital EO’s users.

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Digital EO backbone

The ESA, which is overseen by the European Commission, has a long history of relying on companies and technology across the continent, rather than buying in solutions from the USA, China, South Korea, or Japan.

French cloud technology firm OVHcloud is the ideal partner for the Digital EO project (OVHcloud state it is worth “multi-million” Euros). Its CEO and Founder, Octave Klaba, noted that, “Europe absolutely must have control over the infrastructure that runs its most strategic programs. With Digital EO, we are putting our sovereign cloud expertise at ESA’s service so that it can build innovative solutions to process, store and make the most of ever-growing volumes of Earth Observation data for the benefit of research, industry and operational user communities.”

OVHcloud aims to deliver “performance, resilience and security” says Klaba, adding that the ambition is “to build a robust, sovereign European Digital EO able to evolve over time, in step with ESA’s needs and ambitions.”

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