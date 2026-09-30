Repair experts iFixit tore down Apple’s latest AirPods 5 earphones

The firm found a few important changes compared to previous AirPods

Yet the case still proved to be a repairability ‘disaster’

Apple products aren’t exactly known to be paragons of repairability, with many devices proving to be daunting work for even the most hardened of repair professionals. It probably won’t come as much of a surprise, then, to see that iFixit has given the new AirPods 5 a lowly score in its latest teardown — but there are still a few bright spots for Apple fans.

iFixit decided to dig into the AirPods 5 in a step-by-step article and an accompanying video. The video came with the teaser-heavy title “We’ve Given AirPods 0/10 for 10 Years. Until Now,” while the article dubbed the earphones “the most repairable AirPods earbuds ever.” But if you’re hopeful of a lofty 10/10 score, don’t hold your breath. No, the AirPods 5 came home with a lowly 2/10 score for repairability.

That’s mainly thanks to the charging case, which iFixit described as a “disaster.” In fact, the case was so tightly sealed that it had to be destroyed in order to get to the internal battery. Throw in a total absence of replacement parts and repair manuals on Apple’s part and the AirPods 5’s score took a nosedive.

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That said, there were a few silver linings. One of the key improvements came to the batteries contained inside the earphones. Instead of being soldered in place, they are outfitted with a set of plug-in prongs, making them much simpler to replace.

As well as that, the AirPods could be opened up using a hairdryer and a clamp, meaning specialized tools aren’t required — significantly lowering the hurdles facing repairers.

A step towards repairability

We’ve Given AirPods 0/10 for 10 Years. Until Now. - YouTube Watch On

As iFixit pointed out, Apple’s AirPods don’t necessarily need to be this hard to repair. Companies like Fairphone have released products (such as the Fairbuds) that make accessing the case battery far simpler, allowing a user to swap the component out and prolong the lifespan of their device. Likewise, Sennheiser’s excellent Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds are built with replaceable batteries and even come with a compatible screwdriver.

In the past, new Apple CEO John Ternus has said that Apple tries to balance durability and repairability, arguing that swinging too far towards repairability can compromise the durability of a device (such as its waterproofing). And it’s surely true that the majority of consumers would not be interested in opening up their Apple products and conducting repairs themselves.

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But for those who do want to do that — or who don’t mind paying someone else to do it for them — a more repairable device is one that lasts longer and doesn’t need to be replaced so quickly.

Ultimately, iFixit said that “for the first time, we think skilled technicians and even intrepid DIYers will probably be able to replace AirPod batteries with a decent success rate.” The AirPods 5 are not the kind of product that your grandma will be keen to crack open, but for anyone with the experience and determination to perform their own repairs, they’re a step in the right direction from Apple.

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