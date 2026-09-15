The AirPods 5 launched at last week's Apple September Event, and Amazon just surprised us with a first-time discount. Currently available for preorder with a September 18 ship date, you can score a $5 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $124.99.



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While the AirPods 5 are packed with premium features, such as industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation, we were surprised by the affordable price tag of just $129.



The AirPods 5 deliver 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4 thanks to a new acoustic architecture. The newest earbuds also deliver richer, more detailed sound with more dynamic personalized spatial audio. You also get a more durable design, Live Translation, hands-free access to Siri AI, and up to five hours of playback with ANC on a single charge.



While the $5 discount might not seem like much, it's an incredible price for newly released Apple earbuds with active noise cancellation. It's also the best preorder deal you can find right now, and I expect it to expire when the AirPods 5 are officially available this Friday.

Save on the new AirPods 5 at Amazon

More AirPods deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.

You can also see the best Apple Watch preorder 12 deals and learn more about offers for the iPhone 18 and 18 Pro.