The AirPods 5 are available for preorder at a surprisingly affordable price – and Amazon just surprised us with a first-time discount
Get Apple's newest AirPods with ANC for just $124.99
The AirPods 5 launched at last week's Apple September Event, and Amazon just surprised us with a first-time discount. Currently available for preorder with a September 18 ship date, you can score a $5 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $124.99.
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While the AirPods 5 are packed with premium features, such as industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation, we were surprised by the affordable price tag of just $129.
The AirPods 5 deliver 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4 thanks to a new acoustic architecture. The newest earbuds also deliver richer, more detailed sound with more dynamic personalized spatial audio. You also get a more durable design, Live Translation, hands-free access to Siri AI, and up to five hours of playback with ANC on a single charge.
While the $5 discount might not seem like much, it's an incredible price for newly released Apple earbuds with active noise cancellation. It's also the best preorder deal you can find right now, and I expect it to expire when the AirPods 5 are officially available this Friday.
Save on the new AirPods 5 at Amazon
The AirPods 5 are available for preorder, and Amazon already has a $5 discount, bringing the price down to $124.99. Apple's newest earbuds deliver industry-leading ANC with 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4. They also deliver richer, more detailed sound in an improved, more durable design.
AirPods 4 with Wireless Charging Case for $149
More AirPods deals at Amazon
If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, so Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which includes the iPhone 14 and earlier – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon).
Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life.
You can also see the best Apple Watch preorder 12 deals and learn more about offers for the iPhone 18 and 18 Pro.
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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