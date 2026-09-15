This mini PC is one for Nintendo fans and gamers. The Acemagic X3 mini gaming PC is specifically designed to look like a certain 1980s games console, and the good news is that it's on sale right now as part of Amazon's Early Prime Day deals.

• Best for: Anyone who wants a compact Windows PC for light gaming, content creation and everyday work, with distinctive retro console styling.

• The deal: The Acemagic X3 Mini Gaming PC is $539 (was $6399) at Amazon when you tick the $36 coupon box.

• Why we like it: It's not just the unique retro console style that we like about the X3. You get an eight-core Ryzen 7 H 255 processor, Radeon 780M integrated graphics, 16GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. There's also USB4, six USB-A ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and support for three displays.

• The catch: The 16GB of LPDDR5 memory is soldered and can't be upgraded. Radeon 780M graphics are suitable for lighter 1080p gaming, but demanding modern games will benefit from a dedicated GPU.

Today's best mini PC deal

Save $99.99 Acemagic X3 Mini Gaming PC: was $638.99 now $539 at Amazon The X3 combines a Ryzen 7 H 255 processor, Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with Wi-Fi 6E, USB4 and triple-display support in Windows 11 Pro. Tick the coupon box for the full discount.

Why we recommend it

Acemagic's X3 is inspired by Nintendo Entertainment System - although with more air vents and ports than. It's definitely not licensed by Nintendo, but it's great if you want a small PC for playing retro-style games and classic titles.

The Ryzen 7 H 255 gives you eight cores and 16 threads, with boost speeds reaching 4.9GHz and a 54W power limit.

Combined with 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, there's enough processing power here for everyday tasks and its integrated Radeon 780M graphics also make light 1080p gaming possible too.

Connectivity includes six USB-A ports, USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, with support for three displays.

That USB4 port is key if you want to expand the machine's gaming prowess beyond 8-bit, as it lets you connect an external graphics card for more intensive titles and creative workloads like 3D rendering and video editing.

Price context & historical value

Amazon usually sells the Acemagic X3 for $638.99 but it's reduced to $575 for its Early Prime Day deals. However, tick the coupon box on the product page to save an additional $36, bringing the final price down to $539.

That's a total saving of $99.99, or almost 16%, which is as low as we've ever seen it. Don't forget to to tick the coupon before checking out to get the full discount.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Acemagic X3 Mini Gaming PC if...

You want a compact PC for work, entertainment and light gaming, and particularly like the X3's retro console-inspired appearance. The Ryzen 7 H 255, Radeon 780M graphics and 1TB SSD mean it's not all about the looks.

❌ Skip the Acemagic X3 Mini Gaming PC if...

You want to play demanding modern games at high settings or expect to upgrade the memory later. A desktop with a dedicated graphics card offers considerably more gaming performance and greater upgrade flexibility.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The included 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory is soldered to the motherboard, so you won't be able to increase the RAM later. Storage is more flexible, with the 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD upgradeable to as much as 4TB.

It's also important to remember that the Radeon 780M is integrated graphics. The X3 can handle lighter games and less demanding titles at 1080p, but its “gaming PC” description doesn't put it in the same performance class as a gaming desktop equipped with a modern dedicated GPU.

Complete the retro look: NES-themed PC accessories

8Bitdo N Edition Mouse With Charging Dock: $49.99 at Amazon PAW 3395 optical sensor rated up to 26,000 DPI, Kailh Sword GM X micro switches on the main buttons, and a choice of Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, or wired USB-C connectivity, with polling rates up to 8,000Hz over the wire. The included charging dock doubles as a 2.4GHz receiver stand and looks like a tiny display plinth on its own.

8Bitdo N Edition 108 Mechanical Keyboard : $119.99 at Amazon The full-size, 108-key version of 8BitDo's Retro keyboard, with an integrated numpad built in, Kailh Box White V2 hot-swappable switches, dye-sub PBT keycaps, and tri-mode Bluetooth/2.4GHz/USB-C connectivity. It also carries over the giant programmable Super Buttons from the smaller tenkeyless model, which double as an oversized macro pad or, if you're feeling nostalgic, a stand-in NES controller for 2D games.