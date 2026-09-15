Oracle lays off undisclosed number of employees in restructuring, but hiring continues for AI and data center roles

Oracle looks into the future and sees support ending

Oracle's layoffs continue as it gears up to fire as many as 8,000 workers, per independent data

Crucially, the company is hiring in other areas including data centers and AI

Recent recruits have come from high-level AWS and Microsoft roles

Oracle has reportedly begun laying off an undisclosed number of workers as it prepares to restructure parts of the company amid ongoing AI-induced changes.

"Broader organizational change[s]" are to blame for these layoffs, with the company reassessing "current business needs," per Cybernews reporting.

While the company hasn't disclosed how many workers are likely to be affected, independent market researcher Amanda Goodall estimates that anywhere between 5,000 and 8,000 employees could be cut.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Oracle could be gearing up to cut thousands of jobs

An internal email shared by Goodall explains to affected workers that "after careful consideration" they are set to leave the company immediately. "Today is your last working day," it reads.

Those impacted by the changes have reportedly been offered four weeks' base salary plus one additional week for every year worked at Oracle. The company already cut around 21,000 jobs, or 13% of its headcount, during the last financial year.

However crucially, while Oracle is likely to be firing thousands of workers on this occasion, it's also ramping up hiring in other areas. Recent vacancies have covered data centers, power infrastructure, engineering, AI and ML, indicative of the company's future direction.

Goodall also notes that some of Oracle's latest manager and engineer recruits came directly from AWS and Microsoft, suggesting that opportunities at the company could be especially appealing.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, this means that the company isn't necessarily looking to reduce headcount so much as reallocate staff into new areas of focus.

This comes just days after co-CEO Mike Sicilia declared that software isn't dead, and that AI is just changing how we interact with it.

Oracle shares are down 26% this year to date.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.