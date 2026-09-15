iOS 27’s new Spatial Reframing tool puts ‘random dude’ into Redditor’s photo — proving that the AI Photos feature still has major limits
Who’s that guy?
- A Redditor tried out iOS 27’s new Spatial Reframing tool on their iPhone
- The feature added a ‘random dude’ who wasn’t in the original picture
- It highlights the limits of AI image-editing tools
Apple’s iOS 27 update has just been released to the public, and it comes with an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Spatial Reframing that lets you adjust the angle of your photos after they’ve been taken. But as one Redditor discovered, the feature has limitations and could potentially do with a little more time in the oven.
Posting on social media, Reddit user friendofmany claimed that iOS 27’s Spatial Reframing tool added a “random dude” into their photo of a horse. The person in the accompanying image was not someone known to the poster and was instead a total hallucination dreamed up by the AI — a “full rando,” in the user’s words.
The Redditor went on to explain that the original photo showed a “tiny bit of hat peeking out behind the horse.” When they moved the focal point of the image using Spatial Reframing, that scrap of headgear was fleshed out into a completely non-existent human.
And while it’s an amusing example of AI losing its way, it aptly showcases the weaknesses of the current tech.
Getting fast and loose with reality
Once you activate Spatial Reframing in iOS 27, you can drag a photo with your finger and the angle of the shot changes accordingly. Apple says this lets you create a more satisfying composition without having to go back and try to capture the moment all over again.
However, this process necessarily means that the AI has to fill in some blanks. If your edits mean the camera now appears to have been pointing in a new direction, Apple’s AI has to get a little creative with what’s in the image. In this case, it seemingly went completely off the rails by dreaming up a person who doesn’t even exist.
It’s not just people where Spatial Reframing has the occasional blip. I’ve had plenty of experiences where the tool got a little too loose with its adjustments. That often occurred when I took a photo of a building or busy street, then tried tweaking the angle using Spatial Reframing — the AI would end up adding features to buildings (such as windows and ledges) that weren’t present in real life.
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That’s unsurprising given the AI has to put something in the image, but it was still a little galling considering I was standing there and could see that the AI-edited picture simply didn’t reflect reality.
Back on Reddit, the case of the phantom horseman highlights what can go wrong when you start editing your photos with AI. And with AI tools becoming ever-more prominent in both Apple’s best iPhones and in daily life, it’s likely we’ll continue to see unsettling hallucinations like this. For now, though, it seems clear that Apple’s Spatial Reframing feature could do with a little more work, even as it makes its iOS 27 debut.
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Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
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