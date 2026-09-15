Anthropic's new Claude tool is here to help financial advisors — add AI to your spreadsheets, portfolios, CRMs, and more

Five-sixths of a financial advisor's time is spent doing prep and admin

Claude for Financial Advisors is an assistant that sits on top of existing tools

Anthropic is offering a one-time usage credit to new Enterprise customers

Just days after rival company OpenAI announced its own upgrades targeting the financial services, Anthropic has lifted the wraps off Claude for Financial Advisors.

It adds a layer of connectors and pre-built workflows on top of Claude designed to support wealth management and financial advice firms, giving them quicker and more direct access to the relevant research and data.

According to the company, financial advisors currently only spend around one-sixth of their time in client meetings, with the rest of their time largely taken up by preparing and researching.

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Claude could speed up five-sixths of a financial advisor's work

The idea is that Claude for Financial Advisors sits on top of the firm's existing stack, acting as a hub to pull everything together. An advisor could ask something like 'prepare me for my 2pm client review' and the assistant will pull in relevant context as well as wrap up a meeting with notes and follow-up tasks.

Addepar, BlackRock, Charles Schwab, Envestnet, iCapital, Orion, SS&C Black Diamond, Wealthbox, Wealth.com, Vanguard and Zocks are among the first connectors being added to the tool.

The benefits are two-fold, both in terms of productivity but also what firms can do with that unlocked time, as Anthropic explains: "Practices can expand their customer base, and offer more of the services they need, like tax, estate, insurance, and retirement planning."

The company stressed that its assistant is intended to support, not replace, advisors, by handling the repetitive administrative work and giving them time to do what they trained for.

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While the tool is available as a plugin now, the Claude maker suggests that Enterprise plans may be better suited to the financial sector in general because of the additional audit logging.

Finally, the company is also offering a one-time usage credit to new customers requesting a license before the end of September.

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