Why every enterprise needs an AI model exit strategy

Enterprises should be able to change models without rebuilding workflows, surrendering institutional knowledge, or losing control of the intelligence that differentiates them. AI strategy discussions often begin with the same question: Which model is winning? The answer changes with every new model release, as new capabilities emerge and the new competitive order shifts again.

Ganesh Padmanabhan Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Autonomize AI.

From our work deploying AI tools across some of America’s largest healthcare enterprises, I believe this feature-spotting whiplash is distracting organizations from a much more useful question: If the model you rely on changes or becomes unavailable tomorrow, can your AI operation continue without disruption?

Every enterprise needs an exit strategy from any single AI model. This does not mean moving away from frontier models, which will remain an important part of the enterprise AI stack. The point is to ensure that an organization’s workflows, intellectual property, and institutional intelligence never become dependent on one model or provider.

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Models are becoming infrastructure

The leading foundation models are extraordinarily capable, but their capabilities are also converging. A feature that distinguishes one provider today is often available from several others within a matter of weeks, sometimes even days.

We saw a similar evolution with cloud computing, where access to compute became essential but rarely created lasting competitive advantage on its own. The advantage came from what organizations built on top of it: their applications, data, operating processes and proprietary knowledge.

AI is heading in the same direction. A model should remain one component of the enterprise AI architecture. It should not become the repository for the organization’s business logic, operational knowledge or proprietary processes.

This is particularly important in healthcare, where a model may be able to summarize a clinical record or interpret a policy document, but it does not inherently understand how a particular health plan applies that policy, when a case should be escalated, which evidence a clinician needs to review, or how a decision must be documented for an audit. That intelligence belongs to the organization.

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The 70/30 reality for enterprise AI

General-purpose models can often handle roughly the first 70% of a task. They can extract information, classify documents, produce summaries, answer questions, and perform broad reasoning.

The remaining 30% often determines whether an AI system is simply impressive in a demonstration or trustworthy in production. That final mile requires domain terminology, enterprise policies, specialized logic, consistent outputs, traceable evidence, evaluation against known standards, and clear escalation to human experts.

A model may correctly identify the broad clinical issue and still apply the wrong policy. It may generate a convincing explanation without giving a reviewer the evidence needed to validate it. It may also behave differently after a provider update. Those gaps sit within the final 30%, and in a regulated environment, they determine whether the system can be trusted in production.

In healthcare, this means combining specialized models built for clinical and administrative tasks with frontier models where their broader capabilities add value. The enterprise’s own knowledge, policies, evaluation systems, and governance controls should sit around those models, so the underlying model can change without taking the organization’s intelligence with it.

What model dependence looks like in production

The risks of depending too heavily on one model become much more apparent when AI moves from experimentation into production. A provider may release a new version that structures information differently, responds to instructions in new ways, or expresses uncertainty less consistently. A workflow that performed reliably during testing can then begin producing subtly different outcomes.

The change may also be commercial or operational rather than technical. Pricing can increase, latency can worsen, usage limits can affect availability, or a provider may discontinue a model on a timeline that does not align with the organization’s validation and release processes. And even if a model remains available, it may no longer be the best option for a particular workflow.

With that separation in place, an organization can evaluate different models against the same performance standards and introduce a change through a controlled process. It can adopt better capabilities as they emerge, use different models for different tasks, and change providers without rebuilding the workflows and operational knowledge around them.

An AI exit strategy Is an ownership strategy

In practical terms, an AI exit strategy means keeping several critical assets owned, governed, and portable:

Proprietary data and enterprise knowledge

Prompts, policies and decision logic

Workflow definitions and orchestration

Evaluation datasets and performance benchmarks

Human feedback and decision history

Audit trails and governance controls

Together, these assets form the enterprise’s intelligence layer, which captures how the organization works and makes decisions. A widely available model offers little differentiation on its own. The advantage lies in the proprietary knowledge, policies, and operational experience that shape how the model is used.

When that context is embedded in model-specific tools, proprietary features, or hosted memory systems, the organization risks losing control of the intelligence it is creating. Changing models may then require far more than replacing an API. It could mean reconstructing years of business logic, workflow design, expert feedback, and operational learning.

Defining the boundary between models and enterprises

Maintaining the separation between models and enterprises can also protect human expertise. Every interaction between an expert and an AI system creates something valuable. A clinician may correct a recommendation, a nurse may clarify how a policy should be applied, an operations leader may change an escalation path, or a compliance team may establish a new review requirement.

Over time, those interactions become institutional intelligence. It’s critical that they strengthen the enterprise rather than disappear into a provider’s platform, or become inaccessible when the organization changes models.

Warning signs of excessive model dependence

One warning sign happens when prompts and business logic are written so specifically for a particular model that they cannot be transferred easily. Another is when changing models requires redesigning the application rather than running a controlled evaluation and configuration change.

Leaders should be able to answer a basic question: What would we lose if this model became unavailable tomorrow?

Addressing these risks does not require an expensive rebuild. Enterprises can begin by separating business logic from model calls, creating standardized interfaces, maintaining model-independent evaluation datasets, documenting workflow dependencies, and storing organizational knowledge in systems they control.

They should also test model interchangeability before they need it. Running the same workflow across multiple models helps reveal hidden dependencies and gives the organization meaningful data about performance, cost, latency, and risk.

Model choice should remain reversible

We started this discussion with a question, but I believe the more important question is not only which model an enterprise should use today. Leaders must also ask how difficult it would be to replace that model tomorrow.

That is the purpose of an exit strategy. It is not preparation for abandoning AI or moving away from frontier innovation, but rather, the foundation for choice, resilience, and lasting ownership of enterprise intelligence.

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