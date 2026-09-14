The HP Envy 6165 is one of the cheapest inkjets around right now - and it does everything most home and home office users will need, making it one of the least expensive ways to add print, scan, and copy capability to a desk setup.

• Best for: Families, students, and remote workers who need a capable inkjet for printing, scanning, and copying.

• The deal: The HP Envy 6165 all-in-one printer is now $80 (was $160) at Best Buy.

• Why we like it: It's one of the cheapest inkjets around right now from a brand who performs well in our printer tests. HP has consistently delivered reliable home printing in our reviews. If you need a printer that just works - rather than one aimed at high-speed, high-volume print runs for small business use - this ticks all the boxes.

• The catch: As is typical with budget inkjet printers, it's not ultra-fast to print. I wouldn't consider it a deal-breaker for the occasional printing of documents and images, but if you're printing a lot of pages each month, a higher-end ink tank or laser printer will be best.

Save $80 HP Envy 6165: was $159.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy Color print, scan, and copy with automatic two-sided printing, a 100-sheet input tray, a 2.4in touchscreen, dual-band wireless and wired connectivity, and HP's AI-assisted printing that trims unwanted content from web pages and emails before printing. Includes a 6-month trial of HP Instant Ink.

Why we recommend it

At $79.99, this is a genuinely low entry price for a wireless all-in-one that still covers the basics well: automatic two-sided printing, a 100-sheet tray so you aren't constantly reloading paper, and a touchscreen instead of button-only navigation. For a home office that just needs a printer on standby, that feature set is reasonable for the price.

HP's AI-assisted printing is a small but useful touch. It trims unnecessary content, ads, sidebars, and awkward page breaks from web pages and emails before they print, which cuts down on wasted paper and ink on a printer where every page counts a little more given the low purchase price.

The included 6-month Instant Ink trial is worth factoring into the value here too. It gives you a real window to test whether a subscription model fits how much you actually print before committing to ongoing cost.

For more top picks, see our guides to the best home printers, best inkjet printers, and the best cheap printers.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is a strong price for a printer with this feature set. A $80 drop from $159.99 to $79.99 is a 50 percent discount, and it puts a printer with AI-assisted printing and a touchscreen under $80, a price point usually reserved for far more basic models.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP Envy 6165 if... you need a basic, reliable printer for a home office without paying much, you print occasionally rather than in high volume, or you want the flexibility to try Instant Ink for free before deciding whether to keep it.

❌ Skip the HP Envy 6165 if... you print in high volume and need faster speeds than 10 pages per minute in black, you do not want to track an Instant Ink trial that bills automatically once it ends, or you specifically need a laser printer for crisp text at scale.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Print speeds are modest at 10 pages per minute (ppm) in black and 7ppm in color, so this is not the printer for anyone printing in volume. Instant Ink also bills automatically once the 6-month trial ends unless you cancel, and like most HP printers, dynamic security limits which third-party cartridges will work, so check compatibility before assuming any off-brand ink will work.