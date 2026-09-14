Dreamforce 2026 LIVE: We're in San Francisco for Salesforce's big AI event

Welcome to our live coverage of Dreamforce 2026!

We're on the ground in San Francisco and ready to cover all the big news and events happening this week.

We'll see keynotes from CEO Marc Benioff, likely joined by a number of special guests, along with new product announcements and much more - so stay tuned to TechRadar Pro for all the latest updates.

When is Dreamforce 2026?

Dreamforce 2026 is taking place Tuesday 15th - Thursday 17th September 2026.

What time does Dreamforce 2026 start?

Dreamforce 2026 kicks off at 10am PST on Tuesday 15 September, when CEO Marc Benioff starts things off with his usual opening keynote.

Where is Dreamforce 2026?

Dreamforce 2026 is taking place at the Moscone Conference Center (all of it, that's how big it is) and a variety of other downtown locations in San Francisco, California.

Can I attend Dreamforce 2026?

You can - but be quick! The last few tickets are selling fast.

Can I watch Dreamforce 2026 online?

You can indeed - the company is streaming much of the event on its Salesforce+ platform, where they will be a dedicated Dreamforce+ section showing 400+ sessions, virtual hands-on trainings, and more.

If you aren't already signed up, you can register for Salesforce+ for free today.

What should we expect?

One of the best things about Dreamforce for us is that there's always so much going on - lots of news, product announcements and more.

From the Salesforce side, we're all set to hear about its latest and greatest AI announcements and updates. Last year was all about AI agents, and the company is now set to reveal more changes to Agentforce 360 which can help make workers more productive than ever.

As for Slack, it recently announced Slackforce, promising deeper connection with the Salesforce platforms, with AI agents now able to do more than ever before - so we'll doubtless hear more about that.

And alongside that, you've got Tableau, Mulesoft, and all of the company's other arms, all of which will doubtless have new things to shout about.

There's always room for something a little extra with Salesforce too - whether that's the traditional Ohana greeting, Matthew McConaghey-voiced intro videos, celebrity cameos and musical guests, it always keeps us on our toes.