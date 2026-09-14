The Bambu Lab H2S is one of the largest and fastest enclosed 3D printers we've ever tested, and now it's got a very welcome discount in the Bambu lab 3D printer sale.

• Best for: Enthusiasts, engineers, and ecommerce businesses who need speedy 3D printers for larger- and higher-volume production.

• The deal: The Bambu Lab H2S AMS Combo 3D printer is down to $1399 (was $1500) at Bambu Lab. In the UK, the H2S is now £1099 (was £1199).

• Why it matters: We scored the Bambu Lab H2S 4.5 stars and awarded it a TechRadar Pro Recommends badge for easy setup, high speeds, and incredible accuracy. This CoreXY 3D printer has a large 340 x 320 x 340mm build volume, 350°C nozzle with 65°C active chamber heating, and 23-sensor AI-driven monitoring. In our final verdict, we found "the test prints that came out of this machine were some of the cleanest I've seen, and at this scale and consistency, it's really difficult to match with any other model."

• The catch: This deal is for the AMS Combo, unlocking multi-color printing out of the box. While the standalone 3D printer is also on sale for a cheaper price, you'll need to get the AMS accessory later if you want multi-color 3D printing.

Save $100 Bambu Lab H2S: was $1,499.99 now $1,399.99 at Bambu Lab 340 x 320 x 340mm build volume, CoreXY mechanics rated up to 1000mm/s toolhead speed with 20,000mm/s² acceleration, a fully enclosed chamber with 65°C active heating and a 350°C nozzle for engineering materials, and 23 onboard sensors with 3 cameras for AI-driven print monitoring. Includes the printer, a textured PEI build plate, a spool holder, and an accessory box. In the UK: now £1099 (was £1199)

Why we recommend it

Expert verdict

Our 3D printing expert Alastair was seriously impressed with the H2S during his 4.5 star review, saying "the H2S is impressive, and the single-nozzle hotend is highly tuned for precision and quality."

Benchmark quality

Accuracy is especially good, with Alastair noting: "One of the big points I would highlight while using this printer was not only the speed and scale, but also the quality of the surface finish. Surfaces were exceptionally smooth, and when I printed the Autodesk Kickstarter test model I've been using for many years, it was almost a full 30 out of 30."

Scale & speed

The build volume stands out. At 340 x 320 x 340mm, it is significantly larger than Bambu Lab's X1 Carbon, and the enclosed, heated chamber means it can handle engineering-grade filaments like ABS and nylon that need stable temperatures to print reliably. Combined with a toolhead speed up to 1000mm/s, this printer is built for people producing parts in volume, not just occasional hobby prints.

Features

The 23-sensor monitoring system is a meaningful reliability feature - the filament detection, for example, worked incredibly well during testing. This deal also includes the AMS Combo, letting you run multi-color models as soon as you're set up.

Price Context & Historical Value

What makes it worth flagging is that $1,399 for a printer with this build volume, this print speed, and a heated chamber remains a strong price relative to enclosed printers with comparable specs from other brands, several of which cost noticeably more for a smaller build area.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab H2S AMS Combo if...

You want one of the largest build volumes available in an enclosed printer at this price, you print in engineering materials like ABS or nylon that need a heated chamber, or you need high-speed 3D printing for production.

❌ Skip the Bambu Lab H2S AMS Combo if...

You're a beginner or hobbyist (it's pricey for more casual users), or you're happy with single-color printing. If you don't need multi-color get the standalone model without the AMS Combo, as you can always upgrade later.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is a single-nozzle printer, so multicolor and multimaterial printing is slower and generates more waste than on Bambu Lab's dual-nozzle H2D models.

While setup and use is straightforward if you're familiar with 3D printers, there is a learning curve for anyone trying to push the printer's fastest custom speed settings, and it takes up significant desk space given its size.

This is a printer built for design studios, small businesses, and serious engineering hobbyists, not casual weekend printing.