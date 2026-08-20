The Bambu Lab P1S Combo is designed to remove much of the tinkering traditionally associated with 3D printing. It arrives assembled, can be set up in around 15 minutes, and automatically handles jobs such as bed leveling and vibration compensation before you start printing.

Currently, the Bambu Lab P1S Combo 3D printer is down to $499 (was $549) at Bambu Lab with free shipping. I've also seen it on sale for $500 at Amazon, and at Best Buy right now. So, you're saving almost a dollar going direct, but there are plenty of options here.

Alongside common materials such as PLA and PETG, the P1S supports ABS, and its combination of high acceleration and automatic calibration is designed to deliver fast prints without any loss of quality.

Why we recommend it

Ease of use is one of the P1S Combo's biggest benefits. It arrives assembled, requires relatively little initial setup and handles important calibration tasks automatically.

The AMS gives the Combo considerably more creative potential than the printer alone. Automatic filament switching opens the door to multicolor models without requiring you to manually swap spools throughout a print.

Its enclosed body is useful if you want to move beyond basic PLA projects. Combined with its speed, automatic calibration and broad material compatibility, the P1S is a machine you aren't likely to outgrow quickly.

For more options, check out our roundup of the best 3D printers you can buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab P1S Combo if...

You want to get into more ambitious 3D printing without spending your time manually configuring the printer before every job. Automatic bed leveling and vibration compensation take care of some of the routine setup, making the P1S a good choice if you want to concentrate on what you're making rather than constantly adjusting the machine.

The Combo is also the one to choose for easy multicolor printing.

❌ Skip the Bambu Lab P1S Combo if...

You only want to make straightforward single-color PLA prints. In that case, you're paying extra for an enclosed printer and the AMS when a simpler model will cover your needs for less.

Price context & historical value

This is about as low as the P1S Combo goes on sale currently. You're saving a cent shy of a dollar by going direct to Bambu Lab, but it's a good price at all three retailers.

At Amazon, it's at its at an all-time low, which also dropped to $500 back in July, but usually holds steady at around the $550 mark. And it's price-matched over at Best Buy, too.

It's not the biggest discount for the fully-enclosed 3D printer, but it's a good choice if multicolor printing is on your wishlist.

For more savings, we track the best 3D printer deals with updates every week.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The AMS is the main reason to choose the Combo, but not every filament is equally suitable for use with it. Flexible materials such as TPU can require different handling, so don't assume every material supported by the P1S can simply be loaded into the AMS.

The P1S also prioritizes printing rather than giving you a sophisticated onboard interface. Its 2.7-inch display is relatively basic, although you'll likely spend considerably more time controlling and monitoring prints through Bambu Lab's software anyway.