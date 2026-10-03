NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 4 (game #1211)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 3 (game #1210).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1211) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WIG

FILM

AUCTION

TABLE

PADDLE

COLLAR

GAVEL

LOT

BUNCH

BALL

PARTNER

NET

ROBE

HEAP

TREATMENT

STACK

NYT Connections today (game #1211) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A pile of things

A pile of things GREEN: Ping pong equipment

Ping pong equipment BLUE: All rise

All rise PURPLE: Begin with a noiseless word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1211) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT

CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT GREEN: TABLE TENNIS NEEDS

TABLE TENNIS NEEDS BLUE: PARTS OF A JUDGE COSTUME

PARTS OF A JUDGE COSTUME PURPLE: SILENT ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1211) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1211, are…

YELLOW: CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT: BUNCH, HEAP, LOT, STACK

BUNCH, HEAP, LOT, STACK GREEN: TABLE TENNIS NEEDS: BALL, NET, PADDLE, TABLE

BALL, NET, PADDLE, TABLE BLUE: PARTS OF A JUDGE COSTUME: COLLAR, GAVEL, ROBE, WIG

COLLAR, GAVEL, ROBE, WIG PURPLE: SILENT ____: AUCTION, FILM, PARTNER, TREATMENT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

In the UK we call a PADDLE a bat, a cultural difference that slowed me down a little and meant that I began with a group I was more certain about.

The four tiles of PARTS OF A JUDGE COSTUME seem very odd to me — that one of the most important and respected roles in society involves people wearing a WIG and using something called a GAVEL. Frankly, it’d make just as much sense if you had to wear a wig and GOWN to play table tennis.

The real annoyance of today was missing a very gettable purple group. Kudos, if you spotted it — I got too hung up on thinking AUCTION was a red herring because it matched with LOT and ended up ignoring other possible connections.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 3, 2026, game #1210)

YELLOW: STARTING WITH TERMS FOR "TOILET": CAN OPENER, HEAD WAITER, JOHN DENVER, W.C. FIELDS

CAN OPENER, HEAD WAITER, JOHN DENVER, W.C. FIELDS GREEN: ENDING IN MUSICALS: ELBOW GREASE, FAT CATS, LINDA HAMILTON, SOMETHING WICKED

ELBOW GREASE, FAT CATS, LINDA HAMILTON, SOMETHING WICKED BLUE: STARTING WITH U.S. MUSEUMS: BROAD BEAN, GETTY IMAGES, MET HALFWAY, WHITNEY HOUSTON

BROAD BEAN, GETTY IMAGES, MET HALFWAY, WHITNEY HOUSTON PURPLE: ENDING IN FANTASY CREATURES: DIET SPRITE, MERV GRIFFIN, NY GIANT, RIVER PHOENIX