NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 25 (game #1232)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 24 (game #1231).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1232) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GLOW STICK

WAGON WHEEL

POCKET

FOOTBALL

THUMB

ELBOW

SWIFT

FINGERS

SHELL

PALM

RUBBER BAND

BOW TIE

SAWYER

SWIPE

RIPLEY

BOOST

NYT Connections today (game #1232) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Pinch

Pinch GREEN: Italian carbs

Italian carbs BLUE: Thomas’s of note

Thomas’s of note PURPLE: A thing in common that rhymes with “tapped”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1232) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STEAL

STEAL GREEN: PASTA SHAPES

PASTA SHAPES BLUE: FICTIONAL TOMS

FICTIONAL TOMS PURPLE: THINGS THAT CAN BE SNAPPED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1232) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1232, are…

YELLOW: STEAL: BOOST, PALM, POCKET, SWIPE

BOOST, PALM, POCKET, SWIPE GREEN: PASTA SHAPES: BOW TIE, ELBOW, SHELL, WAGON WHEEL

BOW TIE, ELBOW, SHELL, WAGON WHEEL BLUE: FICTIONAL TOMS: RIPLEY, SAWYER, SWIFT, THUMB

RIPLEY, SAWYER, SWIFT, THUMB PURPLE: THINGS THAT CAN BE SNAPPED: FINGERS, FOOTBALL, GLOW STICK, RUBBER BAND

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

A confession: the green and purple groups completely passed me by today and I really struggled with the last eight tiles..

I eat a lot of pasta, so this feels a little bit annoying. BOW TIE and SHELL I get, but ELBOW? Meanwhile, cultural differences hindered me getting THINGS THAT CAN BE SNAPPED as I have no idea what a quarterback does involving snapping.

Had FOOTBALL been replaced by ANKLE and ELBOW by conchiglie I would have done better… possibly. Instead, I got across the line with guesswork.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 24, 2026, game #1231)

YELLOW: KINDS OF STRIPS: BACON, COMIC, FILM, MÖBIUS

BACON, COMIC, FILM, MÖBIUS GREEN: THINGS ON STICKS: HOBBY HORSE, PINWHEEL, POPSICLE, SPARKLER

HOBBY HORSE, PINWHEEL, POPSICLE, SPARKLER BLUE: ONLINE AD FORMATS: BANNER, INTERSTITIAL, OVERLAY, POP-UP

BANNER, INTERSTITIAL, OVERLAY, POP-UP PURPLE: _____ BAR: CANDY, SALAD, SPACE, SPORTS