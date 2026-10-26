NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 26 (game #1233)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 25 (game #1232).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1233) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WELCOME

HALLOWEEK

CHILLING

TOY

YOGA

JAWN

SPORTING

PRAYER

PSYCHS

HOUND

MANAGING

WRESTLING

SAME OLD

HOSTED

HERDING

NOT BAD

NYT Connections today (game #1233) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Answers to a personal question

Answers to a personal question GREEN: Add something like a small carpet

Add something like a small carpet BLUE: Classy canines

Classy canines PURPLE: Alterations to scary films

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1233) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RESPONSES TO "HOW ARE YOU?"

RESPONSES TO "HOW ARE YOU?" GREEN: KINDS OF MATS

KINDS OF MATS BLUE: AKC DOG BREED GROUPS

AKC DOG BREED GROUPS PURPLE: HORROR MOVIES WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1233) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1233, are…

YELLOW: RESPONSES TO "HOW ARE YOU?": CHILLING, MANAGING, NOT BAD, SAME OLD

CHILLING, MANAGING, NOT BAD, SAME OLD GREEN: KINDS OF MATS: PRAYER, WELCOME, WRESTLING, YOGA

PRAYER, WELCOME, WRESTLING, YOGA BLUE: AKC DOG BREED GROUPS: HERDING, HOUND, SPORTING, TOY

HERDING, HOUND, SPORTING, TOY PURPLE: HORROR MOVIES WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED: HALLOWEEK, HOSTED, JAWN, PSYCHS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

The fact that I escaped today with just one mistake from this game is a miracle, as I had absolutely no clue about any of the groups. The closest I got to being confident was the yellow group, where I had a minor wobble over MANAGING but convinced myself that they were all something to do with therapy.

My mistake came with collecting the four KINDS OF MATS, where I had TOY instead of WELCOME and figured it out after getting the “one away” pop-up.

Down to the final eight I couldn’t see any links at all beyond JAWN and PSYCHS both being odd words and HOUND and SPORTING sounding like they belonged together. I added TOY and HERDING for the hell of it and was thrilled to land a correct set.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, October 25, 2026, game #1232)

YELLOW: STEAL: BOOST, PALM, POCKET, SWIPE

BOOST, PALM, POCKET, SWIPE GREEN: PASTA SHAPES: BOW TIE, ELBOW, SHELL, WAGON WHEEL

BOW TIE, ELBOW, SHELL, WAGON WHEEL BLUE: FICTIONAL TOMS: RIPLEY, SAWYER, SWIFT, THUMB

RIPLEY, SAWYER, SWIFT, THUMB PURPLE: THINGS THAT CAN BE SNAPPED: FINGERS, FOOTBALL, GLOW STICK, RUBBER BAND