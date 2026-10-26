NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 26 (game #967)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 25 (game #966).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #967) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Please, be my guest!

NYT Strands today (game #967) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

POSH

VITALITY

HONEST

COVE

VINE

THERE

NYT Strands today (game #967) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #967) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 4th column • Last side: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #967) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #967, are…

WELCOME

HOST

MEET

INVITE

RECEIVE

ENTERTAIN

SPANGRAM: HOSPITALITY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

My head was absolutely not in the game (as they used to say in High School Musical) today.

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I say this just in case I have made an easy game far more difficult than it was. I think I lost heart after thinking I’d found a spangram with welcomehome, and getting really disappointed when WELCOME was just a regular game word.

Even with this vital piece of information about the type of words we were looking for (my first thought when I saw today’s theme was the song Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast) I still needed a hint to kick me onwards.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, October 25, game #966)

SCAFFOLDING

FRAMEWORK

STRUCTURE

SKELETON

SPANGRAM: FOUNDATIONS