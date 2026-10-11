NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 12 (game #953)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 11 (game #952).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #953) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In a manner of speaking

NYT Strands today (game #953) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLING

RANGER

FOUL

GONE

LONG

RACON

NYT Strands today (game #953) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #953) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 8th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #953) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #953, are…

PARLANCE

JARGON

VERNACULAR

LINGO

DIALECT

SPANGRAM: TURNOFPHRASE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Another easy game where I got the Spangram second (there are no prizes or badges for that, unfortunately). Very annoying, although I did appreciate how TURNOFPHRASE took a turn across the board.

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I was expecting to find the word “slang” on the board, but made do with the non-game word “sling”. Instead, we had the many different ways in which languages can be described.

Personally, I think DIALECT is fascinating, particularly how someone in the same country can ask for a cup of coffee in a hundred different ways depending on where they come from

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, October 11, game #952)

PAGER

ICEBOX

INKWELL

TYPEWRITER

TELEGRAM

SPANGRAM: OLDFASHIONED