Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 22 (game #994).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #995) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Don't poke the bear

NYT Strands today (game #995) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BABY

REST

BARE

COMIC

SOIL

SOUR

NYT Strands today (game #995) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #995) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: right, 5th row • Last side: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #995) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #995, are…

CHURLISH

CROSS

PETULANT

TESTY

CRABBY

IRRITABLE

SPANGRAM: BADMOOD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I'm in a BAD MOOD myself after struggling with this Strands. The theme clue of 'Don't poke the bear' didn't help, particularly, and even less so once I'd found CHURLISH — which I couldn't seem to fit to anything to do with bears.

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I finally took a hint and got CROSS, then spotted PETULANT and the spangram purely through board position, but by now I was in too CRABBY a state to really focus and needed another hint to get TESTY.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, November 22, game #994)

SURPASS

OVERSHADOW

OUTSHINE

TRANSCEND

ECLIPSE

SPANGRAM: RIVALRY