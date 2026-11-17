Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 16 (game #988).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #989) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It’s going down

NYT Strands today (game #989) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SNAP

THEN

HATE

POEM

TOTEM

POLE

NYT Strands today (game #989) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #989) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 8th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #989) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #989, are…

ENSUE

OCCUR

BEFALL

HAPPEN

DEVELOP

TRANSPIRE

SPANGRAM: COMETOPASS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 hints

Never has such an ordinary selection of words caused me so much brain ache. I understand it, understand the theme — but I just couldn't see today’s words. Even with just one word left and a straightforward thread I still struggled with my final word of TRANSPIRE.

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Fortunately, there were a large number of non-game words — including both totem and poll — which made the temptation of using hint words overwhelming.

Maybe my head is too much in the future and past and I need to be more in the here and now. Either way, I hope this game wasn’t as challenging for you as it was for me.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, November 16, game #988)

EXPAND

BLOAT

ENLARGE

SURGE

GROW

INFLATE

SPANGRAM: THATSJUSTSWELL