How to watch Young, British and Tradwife from anywhere – it's *FREE*
Filmmaker Poppy Jay investigates why young British women are turning to traditional gender roles
- Watch Young, British and Tradwife free on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
- Use NordVPN to watch when traveling abroad
- Premieres Monday, November 16 on BBC One
In Young, British and Tradwife, BAFTA-nominated documentary filmmaker Poppy Jay steps inside the homes of British tradwives to find out why some young women are rejecting feminism in favour of traditional gender roles.
Drawing on her own experience of forced marriage, Jay takes a firsthand look at the trad lifestyle. Along the way, she explores the influence of Christianity and asks whether submitting to a husband offers genuine freedom from modern pressures or simply reinforces outdated expectations of women.
The 59-minute BBC documentary is available to watch in full now in the UK – but we'll show you how to watch Young, British and Tradwife online from anywhere.
How to watch Young, British and Tradwife in the UK for free
In the UK, you can stream Young, British and Tradwife on BBC iPlayer right now.
It also airs on BBC One on Monday, November 16 at 10.40pm (11.10pm on BBC One Wales).
To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the apps (iOS/Android).
BBC iPlayer is FREE, but you will need to create an account and have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and TV license.
Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Young, British and Tradwife from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Young, British and Tradwife but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...
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How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN
Using a VPN to unblock Young, British and Tradwife is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:
1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.
What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
How to watch Young, British and Tradwife around the world
There is currently no confirmed international streaming release for Young, British and Tradwife outside the UK.
We’ll update this guide if a broadcaster or streaming service announces plans to show the documentary in the US, Canada or Australia.
We'd hope to see it join other BBC shows on BritBox soon. but there's no confirmation just yet.
If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock UK websites and watch Young, British and Tradwife (2026) as you would at home.
Young, British and Tradwife FAQs
What is a tradwife?
Short for ‘traditional wife’, a tradwife is a woman who embraces conventional gender roles, typically focusing on homemaking, raising children and supporting her husband.
The movement has gained a huge following on social media, particularly TikTok's #tradwife videos.
Influencers share content celebrating domestic life. However, it has also sparked debate about feminism, women’s independence and the expectations placed on wives.
Critics argue that the trend can romanticise female dependence on men, reinforce outdated gender stereotypes.
Popular tradwife TikTok accounts include @onwildway, @stayzontopp and @tradwifelyss.
How many episodes of Young, British and Tradwife are there?
Young, British and Tradwife is a standalone, 59-minute documentary produced by Firecrest Films for the BBC.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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