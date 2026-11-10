How to watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep for free — stream from anywhere

At this point, we're all super invested in the lives of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, so it's great news that they're back with another reality series to document their latest adventure. Here's how to watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

This is now the third season of Stacey and Joe's collaboration with the BBC, and this time, Joe is taking on an ambitious project to transform the lake near Pickle Cottage into a fishery and glamping site. Now that we know Joe Swash pretty well, it's clear to us all that Joe's struggles to plan things properly will probably lead to chaos here.

To combat that particular issue, Joe gets Stacey on board as project manager, which might just be enough to keep the whole thing on track. Hopefully, it all works out, as Joe has stated his desire to turn this into a place where young people (particularly those who struggle with mental health and ADHD) can come to connect with nature and have a nice holiday.

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Across four episodes we will see the family tackle the ups and downs of the project, including big fish, a lovable emu, as well as the usual busy lives they all lead as Stacey pursues new business opportunities and their children enjoy birthdays, prepare to fly the nest, and pass other significant milestones along the way.

Want to see if Project Lake is a success? Here's how to watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep for free? Yes. You can watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep in the UK

In the UK, Stacey and Joe: In too Deep is available on BBC iPlayer for free from Tuesday, November 10.

You can also watch the show on BBC One. The first episode airs on Tuesday, November 10 at 8pm GMT, with subsequent episodes airing every Tuesday night.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Stacey and Joe: In Too Deep in the US?

There is currently no release plan in place for Stacey and Joe: In too Deep in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep in Canada?

Similar to the US, Stacey and Joe: In too Deep will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Stacey and Joe: In too Deep in Australia?

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Likewise, there is no release plan in place for Stacey and Joe: In too Deep in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Stacey and Joe: In too Deep: Additional Information

Stacey and Joe: In too Deep episode guide

Episode 1 - All the Gear, No Idea: Joe has big plans for the lake, with Stacey keeping everything on track. But between press interest, two birthdays and Joe’s new emu obsession, life is busy.

Joe has big plans for the lake, with Stacey keeping everything on track. But between press interest, two birthdays and Joe’s new emu obsession, life is busy. Episode 2 - Mum, Why Have You Done This to Us?: A tense camping trip, a lost wedding ring and goat yoga - all whilst a possible move from Pickle Cottage takes a big step forward.

A tense camping trip, a lost wedding ring and goat yoga - all whilst a possible move from Pickle Cottage takes a big step forward. Episode 3 - Shetland Pony Macaroni: Stacey and Joe find a buyer for Pickle Cottage, while fish arrive at the lake and miniature ponies are on the agenda. Zach faces a big test before heading to America.

Stacey and Joe find a buyer for Pickle Cottage, while fish arrive at the lake and miniature ponies are on the agenda. Zach faces a big test before heading to America. Episode 4 - Home Is Where Your Family Is: It’s a big week at the lake and there is still a mountain of work to do. Stacey says goodbye to Zach as he heads to America, while Joe cheers her up with an unlikely upcycling project.

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