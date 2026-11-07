The 2026 International Championship reaches its climax in Nanjing, China, on November 7 with snooker stars Kyren Wilson and John Higgins battling for the prestigious title and £175,000 top prize.

Wilson booked his place in Saturday’s final with a superb 9-6 comeback victory over Fan Zhengyi, while four-time world champion Higgins demolished Chang Bingyu 9-2 to set up a mouthwatering showdown.

With the Wizard of Wishaw looking for yet another trophy, the best-of-19-frame final should be a cracker. Here's how to watch the International Championship final live from anywhere in the world.

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Can I watch International Championship final for free? Yes. In China, snooker fans can watch the International Championship for free on Huya.

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How to watch International Championship final in UK

Snooker fans in the UK can watch the International Championship 2026 live on TNT Sports and stream the action live on HBO Max via Prime (you'll need the £30.99 per month TNT Sports plan).

Can I watch Northern Ireland Open in the US?

Snooker fans in the States can watch live with a subscription to WST Play. It costs around $8.50 per month.

Watch International Championship in the rest of the world

Mainland Europe

Eurosport and HBO Max

Eurosport and HBO Max China

Huya

Migu

CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel (pay-per-view)

CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin

Huya Migu CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel (pay-per-view) CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin Hong Kong China

Now Sports

Now Sports Malaysia

Astro Supersport

Astro Supersport Thailand

True Sport

True Sport Taiwan

Sportcast

Sportcast New Zealand

Sky Sport / Sky Go

(WST Play also available in New Zealand)

International Championship 2026 — Full Schedule

Final – Saturday, November 7

Kyren Wilson vs John Higgins

First session: 6am GMT (2pm China time)

Second session: 11:30am GMT (7:30pm China time)

Format: Best of 19 frames, first to 10 wins

Winner's prize: £175,000

Can I watch International Championship on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the World Snooker Tour (WST) official social media channels: @worldsnookertour on Instagram, @WeAreWST on X, the WST Facebook page and the WST TikTok channel.