How to watch International Open snooker final for free – Stream Wilson vs Higgins from anywhere
Kyren Wilson takes on John Higgins in Saturday's final on November 7
- Watch free live stream on Huya (China only)
- Watch live in UK on TNT Sports / HBO Max via Prime
- Abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your local coverage
The 2026 International Championship reaches its climax in Nanjing, China, on November 7 with snooker stars Kyren Wilson and John Higgins battling for the prestigious title and £175,000 top prize.
Wilson booked his place in Saturday’s final with a superb 9-6 comeback victory over Fan Zhengyi, while four-time world champion Higgins demolished Chang Bingyu 9-2 to set up a mouthwatering showdown.
With the Wizard of Wishaw looking for yet another trophy, the best-of-19-frame final should be a cracker. Here's how to watch the International Championship final live from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch International Championship final for free?
Yes. In China, snooker fans can watch the International Championship for free on Huya.
Use a VPN to watch snooker streams
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How to watch International Championship final in UK
Snooker fans in the UK can watch the International Championship 2026 live on TNT Sports and stream the action live on HBO Max via Prime (you'll need the £30.99 per month TNT Sports plan).
Can I watch Northern Ireland Open in the US?
Snooker fans in the States can watch live with a subscription to WST Play. It costs around $8.50 per month.
Watch International Championship in the rest of the world
- Mainland Europe
Eurosport and HBO Max
- China
Huya
Migu
CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel (pay-per-view)
CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin
- Hong Kong China
Now Sports
- Malaysia
Astro Supersport
- Thailand
True Sport
- Taiwan
Sportcast
- New Zealand
Sky Sport / Sky Go
(WST Play also available in New Zealand)
International Championship 2026 — Full Schedule
Final – Saturday, November 7
Kyren Wilson vs John Higgins
First session: 6am GMT (2pm China time)
Second session: 11:30am GMT (7:30pm China time)
Format: Best of 19 frames, first to 10 wins
Winner's prize: £175,000
Can I watch International Championship on my mobile?
Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up to date with all the action through the World Snooker Tour (WST) official social media channels: @worldsnookertour on Instagram, @WeAreWST on X, the WST Facebook page and the WST TikTok channel.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
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