How to watch Ireland vs Argentina for FREE: Nations Championship 2026 live streams & TV channels

With Ireland far from their best and Argentina always competitive regardless of the calibre of their opponents, this Nations Championship 2026 Round 4 tie at the Aviva Stadium has the potential to deliver an upset.

Los Pumas, who beat the British and Irish Lions on their last trip to Dublin, started the tournament in typical fashion, with one win – albeit over Wales – and two hard-fought losses. They've since faced Australia (twice) and South Africa, coming away with a draw to go with two further gallant defeats.

Ireland started out with a pair of hard-earned victories over Australia and Japan, before being roundly beaten by New Zealand. Andy Farrell's men have been workmanlike, solid enough but prone to unforced errors and vulnerable to pace. Argentina, for better and for worse, do sling the ball around beautifully.

Felipe Contepomi has lost Thomas Gallo, Santiago Chocobares and Santiago Carreras to injury, but he'll be pleased to welcome back skipper Julian Montoya. It's off the field where they may have made their most significant gains, however. This will be Argentina's first game since landing the services of defensive maestro Shaun Edwards.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris’ return from knee surgery is taking longer than expected, meaning hooker Dan Sheehan gets the nod as captain today. Influential scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park also misses out through injury, with Craig Casey joining Sam Prendergast in the half-back pairing. Sean Jansen lines up at number eight for his third cap for Ireland.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ireland vs Argentina for free in the Nations Championship 2026.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina for FREE

Ireland vs Argentina is free-to-air on Rugbypass TV in the US, on ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

You'll need to set up accounts, but that's it – no paid subscriptions are required.

Outside the US, UK or Ireland? Use NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) and stream Ireland vs Argentina for free from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in the US

Ireland vs Argentina is available to live stream for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in the UK

In the UK, Ireland vs Argentina is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Can't access your ITV stream because of geo-blocks? Use NordVPN as set out above, which will help you access your account from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in Ireland

Ireland vs Argentina is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Virgin Media Play requires a simple account. Sign up here.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in Australia

In Australia, Ireland vs Argentina is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Kick-off will arrive at 7:10am AEDT on Saturday morning.

Not in Australia today? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the Ireland vs Argentina game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in South Africa

The Ireland vs Argentina game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Ireland vs Argentina is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Ireland vs Argentina start time? The scheduled Ireland vs Argentina kick-off time on Friday, November 6 is 8.10pm GMT local time in Dublin, which is 12.10pm PT / 3.10pm ET. That's 7.10am AEDT on Saturday, November 7 in Australia.

What is the Ireland vs Argentina head-to-head? Ireland have won 14 of their 20 previous encounters with Argentina. Los Pumas won the other six. In Ireland, the head-to-head stands at 11-0.

Can I watch Ireland vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.