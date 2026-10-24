How to watch England vs France: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Rugby League World Cup 2026

Watch England vs France in a 2026 Rugby League World Cup Pool B/C encounter at the Perth Rectangular Stadium that has taken on unexpectedly biblical proportions for Brian McDermott's Wall of White. The three-time runners-up's opening-game defeat means nothing but a heavy victory is good enough.

England's mauling at the hands of Tonga a week ago was arguably the big upset of the opening round of fixtures. That 30-12 defeat means they are in real danger of not making it through to the semi-finals, and they must be perfect from now on. McDermott has picked an unchanged side, meaning Mikey Lewis again misses out on the matchday squad. AJ Brimson continues at fullback, with Jack Welsby at interchange.

France were also on the receiving end of a heavy opening defeat, Les Bleus gunned down 78-4 by Samoa. Toulouse star Thomas Lacans gets a start at five-eighth, while Romeo Tropis comes in at center, with Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet moving out to the wing. Captain Ben Garcia will start at lock as Laurent Frayssinous tries to freshen things up.

Here's how to watch England vs France from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch England vs France for free?

Yes. Every game of the Rugby League World Cup is being shown on free-to-air Seven Network and 7plus in Australia – including this England vs France showdown.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch England vs France for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch England vs France live streams

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How to watch England vs France live streams in the US

Rugby league fans in the US can watch England vs France on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Visiting the US from Australia? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch England vs France live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 7 is showing England vs France on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch the Wall of White vs Les Bleus as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs France live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing England vs France on the Sky Sport 2 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use Norton VPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch England vs France live streams in the UK

England vs France is available to watch on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock the England vs France stream with Norton VPN.

How to watch England vs France live streams in Canada

England vs France is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the England vs France start time? The England vs France kick-off time is at 2.35pm AEDT local time in Perth, Australia on Saturday, October 24. That's 2.35am ET in the US, 7.35am BST in the UK and 5.35pm AEDT in Sydney.

What is the England vs France head-to-head? The rugby league teams of England and France have contested 53 competitive games. England have won 44 and France seven (there have been two ties). The last time they met was in a one-off Test in June 2024, when England came out on top 40-8.

Can I watch England vs France on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the England vs France teams? England 1) AJ Brimson, 2) Dom Young, 3) Hugo Savala, 4) Herbie Farnworth, 5) Zach Eckersley, 6) George Williams, 7) Harry Smith, 8) Max King, 9) Brad O’Neill, 10) Luke Thompson, 11) Junior Nsemba, 12) Kai Pearce-Paul, 13) Victor Radley

Replacements: 14) Jez Litten, 15) Ben Currie, 16) Ethan Havard, 17) Sam Walters, 18) Jack Welsby, 19) Matty Ashton France 1) Arthur Mourgue, 2) Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 3) Latrell Siegwalt, 4) Romeo Tropis, 5) Benjamin Laguerre, 6) Thomas Lacans, 7) Theo Fages, 8) Romain Navarrete, 9) Amir Bourouh, 10) Julian Bousquet, 11) Arthur Romano, 12) Mathieu Jussaume, 13) Benjamin Garcia.

Replacements: 14) Cesar Rouge, 15) Lambert Belmas, 16) Mathieu Cozza, 17) Louis Grossemy