How to watch England vs France: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Rugby League World Cup 2026
Brian McDermott's side must win after last week's cataclysmic defeat
- Watch England vs France FREE on 7plus (AUS)
- Stream on Premier Sports (US/CAN/UK)
- Unlock your stream with Norton VPN (60-day money-back guarantee)
- Kick-off: Sat, Oct 24, 2.35am ET / 7.35am BST / 5.35pm AEDT
Watch England vs France in a 2026 Rugby League World Cup Pool B/C encounter at the Perth Rectangular Stadium that has taken on unexpectedly biblical proportions for Brian McDermott's Wall of White. The three-time runners-up's opening-game defeat means nothing but a heavy victory is good enough.
England's mauling at the hands of Tonga a week ago was arguably the big upset of the opening round of fixtures. That 30-12 defeat means they are in real danger of not making it through to the semi-finals, and they must be perfect from now on. McDermott has picked an unchanged side, meaning Mikey Lewis again misses out on the matchday squad. AJ Brimson continues at fullback, with Jack Welsby at interchange.
France were also on the receiving end of a heavy opening defeat, Les Bleus gunned down 78-4 by Samoa. Toulouse star Thomas Lacans gets a start at five-eighth, while Romeo Tropis comes in at center, with Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet moving out to the wing. Captain Ben Garcia will start at lock as Laurent Frayssinous tries to freshen things up.
Here's how to watch England vs France from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.
Can you watch England vs France for free?
Yes. Every game of the Rugby League World Cup is being shown on free-to-air Seven Network and 7plus in Australia – including this England vs France showdown.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch England vs France for free as if you were right at home.
Use a VPN to watch England vs France live streams
A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. One of the best VPNs right now? We recommend Norton VPN – it does everything and comes with an exclusive deal...
► Sign up to Norton VPN and watch England vs France with our exclusive offer
Norton VPN is fast, reliable and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription.
✅ 60-day money-back guarantee
✅ Save 64% on the Ultimate plan
✅ Just $4.49 per month
Even better: TechRadar readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.
How to watch England vs France live streams in the US
Rugby league fans in the US can watch England vs France on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's 2026 Rugby League World Cup.
A full tournament pass is available for just $25.
Visiting the US from Australia? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.
How to watch England vs France live streams in Australia
The free-to-air Channel 7 is showing England vs France on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.
Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).
Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch the Wall of White vs Les Bleus as if you were back home.
How to watch England vs France live streams in New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing England vs France on the Sky Sport 2 channel.
You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.
Those outside of New Zealand can use Norton VPN to gain access to their home streaming service.
How to watch England vs France live streams in the UK
England vs France is available to watch on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.
Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.
Away from home? Unlock the England vs France stream with Norton VPN.
How to watch England vs France live streams in Canada
England vs France is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.
Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.
Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby.
If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.
What is the England vs France start time?
The England vs France kick-off time is at 2.35pm AEDT local time in Perth, Australia on Saturday, October 24. That's 2.35am ET in the US, 7.35am BST in the UK and 5.35pm AEDT in Sydney.
What is the England vs France head-to-head?
The rugby league teams of England and France have contested 53 competitive games. England have won 44 and France seven (there have been two ties). The last time they met was in a one-off Test in June 2024, when England came out on top 40-8.
Can I watch England vs France on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).
What are the England vs France teams?
England
1) AJ Brimson, 2) Dom Young, 3) Hugo Savala, 4) Herbie Farnworth, 5) Zach Eckersley, 6) George Williams, 7) Harry Smith, 8) Max King, 9) Brad O’Neill, 10) Luke Thompson, 11) Junior Nsemba, 12) Kai Pearce-Paul, 13) Victor Radley
Replacements: 14) Jez Litten, 15) Ben Currie, 16) Ethan Havard, 17) Sam Walters, 18) Jack Welsby, 19) Matty Ashton
France
1) Arthur Mourgue, 2) Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 3) Latrell Siegwalt, 4) Romeo Tropis, 5) Benjamin Laguerre, 6) Thomas Lacans, 7) Theo Fages, 8) Romain Navarrete, 9) Amir Bourouh, 10) Julian Bousquet, 11) Arthur Romano, 12) Mathieu Jussaume, 13) Benjamin Garcia.
Replacements: 14) Cesar Rouge, 15) Lambert Belmas, 16) Mathieu Cozza, 17) Louis Grossemy
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning writer and columnist, voted the Consumer Journalist of the Year at the 2015 PPA New Talent Awards. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo from 2012 to 2019 and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites, the Olympic Games and Premier League clubs.
An avid music lover since an existential introduction to The Bends by Radiohead aged 10, he has been a Glastonbury regular for decades and always lends an ear to the latest tech. For the past three years, he has tested products, subedited reviews and delved deep into the minutiae of VPNs for TechRadar.
He is not a famous tennis player.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.