International rugby is as exciting as ever, with the best teams in the world battling it out across several huge tournaments over the next 12 months.

The inaugural Nations Championship is approaching its climax, with 12 teams in action on finals weekend at Twickenham from November 27-29. The weekend ends with the top team in each hemisphere going head-to-head to decide the best team on the planet.

In the new year, the Six Nations returns for what is already looking like a fascinating edition of the historic competition. Can anyone stop France claiming victory for the third successive year? Will England bounce back after their disastrous performance in 2026? And will Wales kick on from their shock win over New Zealand this autumn?

All of that builds up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia next October and November. The tournament is bigger than ever, with 24 teams taking part, and will see South Africa aim to become the first country to win the trophy three times in a row. New Zealand, France and Ireland will be among the challengers trying to stop them.

Traveling away from home? A good VPN will let you tap into your regular rugby coverage from anywhere – and one of our favorites NordVPN has launched its Black Friday deal for 2026.

Can I stream the Nations Championship, Six Nations and Rugby World Cup for free? Yes! In some countries around the world you can watch international rugby including the Nations Championship, Six Nations and Rugby World Cup for FREE. Check the below services each week to see what is available to watch for free.

Use a VPN to watch any Nations Championship, Six Nations and Rugby World Cup stream

Why should I buy NordVPN this Black Friday? NordVPN doesn’t just give you greater online privacy and security; it also gives you the freedom to stream the biggest and best rugby matches wherever you are in the world. With the Nations Championship, Six Nations and Rugby World Cup all on the horizon over the next 12 months, there’s a good chance you’ll be away from home for at least one of these major international tournaments. Whether you’re travelling for work, enjoying a holiday or simply watching on the move, NordVPN can help you stay connected to your favourite rugby coverage. And with 78% off this Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to get protected and make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.

Black Friday deal 🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off 💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks ITVX, Virgin Media Play and RugbyPass TV

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars Get NordVPN and stream international rugby wherever you are.

What devices do NordVPN support? NordVPN apps will work on the following operating systems:



Windows: 10 and up

Mac: 14 and up

iOS: 17.0 and up (iPhones and iPads)

Android: 9 and up

Linux: Debian 12 or newer, Ubuntu 22.04 or newer, Linux Mint 21 or newer, Fedora 43 or newer, Raspberry Pi OS NordVPN also provides legacy support for:



Windows: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 32-bit (for as long as Microsoft still supports the OS)

Mac: 10.15 Catalina and up

iOS: 9

Android: 7 and 8 - install sideloaded application