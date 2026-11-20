Oregon congresswoman wants developers kept away from millions of acres of federal land

Proposed restrictions cover supporting infrastructure alongside new commercial data center facilities

Biden and Trump administrations both advanced federal land access for data center development

A new congressional proposal seeks to prevent developers from constructing data centers on certain federally controlled properties across the United States.

Oregon Representative Maxine Dexter has introduced H.R. 11002, known as the Protecting Our Public Lands from Data Centers Act, to restrict construction on federally managed land.

The measure also covers supporting infrastructure and would limit the sale or transfer of eligible properties for new data center developments.

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Bill seeks to restrict data center construction on federal land

The legislation applies to public properties administered by the US Forest Service and Department of the Interior, restricting new commercial computing facilities.

Its provisions would also cover associated infrastructure, rather than applying exclusively to buildings containing servers and networking equipment.

Under the proposal, covered federal properties could not be developed, sold, or transferred for data center projects without congressional authorization.

Previously transferred or sold properties could also return to public ownership if developers used them for such construction without congressional approval.

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According to Dexter's announcement, the bill covers land used for recreation, conservation, livestock grazing, and protecting water resources.

However, the implications for individual national parks would depend on the final legislation and the agencies responsible for administering each property.

Dexter argued that communities should have a voice in decisions involving public property used for livelihoods, recreation, and environmental protection.

“Public lands belong in public hands, and Oregonians must have a say,” said Maxine Dexter, U.S. representative for Oregon.

She warned that data center developments could increase pressure on local water supplies and electricity networks while restricting public access.

Dexter also cited potential damage to wildlife habitats and warned that natural gas generation could worsen air pollution.

Large industrial facilities could generate substantial noise, creating additional concerns for residents living near proposed data center development sites.

Federal government has increasingly opened land to data center developers

Federal property has featured increasingly in plans to accommodate energy-intensive computing projects under successive presidential administrations.

The Biden administration initiated efforts to make federal sites available, while the Trump administration continued policies intended to accelerate permitting and encourage investment.

The Department of Energy has made several properties available for potential development, including locations in Kentucky and Ohio.

Brookfield is pursuing a large campus at a Kentucky nuclear enrichment facility, while SoftBank has considered a project at a former federal site in Ohio.

Military property has also entered the discussion, with the Defense Department identifying installations for possible data center construction.

Carlyle and CyrusOne are developing projects on Army-controlled properties in Texas and Utah.

Dexter's proposal has attracted support from 13 Democratic cosponsors, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Several environmental organizations have also endorsed the measure, including the Sierra Club, Earthjustice Action, and the Center for Biological Diversity.

Sierra Club representative Athan Manuel said federal forests and other public properties should remain available to future generations rather than become industrial development sites.

Oregon has separately halted sales of state-owned property for data center projects, following action by Governor Tina Kotek.

Via DCD

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