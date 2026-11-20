A new leak describes Lenovo’s ‘aerial display’ tech

The 12-inch floating screen could arrive at CES 2027

Prices, exact sizes and other specs remain unknown for now

CES 2027 is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped one of its most intriguing products from leaking out ahead of schedule. As detailed on the Dutch website NieuweMobiel, Lenovo is apparently working on a floating “aerial display” named Project Hoverview that could bring with it a major wow factor.

Unlike a 3D hologram, NieuweMobiel says Lenovo plans to incorporate a 2D image into Project Hoverview. It will apparently come with a 9:5 aspect ratio and feature touch-enabled capabilities. Exact dimensions aren’t known, but NieuweMobiel has estimated that the display could measure around 12 inches (although the outlet concedes that it could fall anywhere between 10 and 15 inches). The display will likely be built into a large countertop.

However, before you start dreaming about installing one of these in your home, NieuweMobiel cautions that the device appears to be intended for retail settings (for now, at least). It isn't a compact screen that can be used as a television or second display for a computer, for example, but is rather intended to be fixed in place inside its bulky table-like housing.

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NieuweMobiel suggests two ways that Project Hoverview could be used. The first is as a public demonstration tool, where users could interact with the screen — including with touch gestures — without physically touching the device, which would cut down on the smudges that typically bedevil physical demo screens.

The other use case is for fairs and trade events, where companies could show off new products and features to interested customers.

Neither of these use cases suggest the device will be intended for the home, and the fact that it is apparently built into a countertop means it doesn’t appear to be well suited for comfortably watching TV in a relaxed environment.

Pros and cons

Other than the images provided by NieuweMobiel, very little appears to be known about Lenovo’s Project Hoverview. It’s not clear how Lenovo will make the display float or how it will enable users to interact with it using touch gestures. Presumably, these details will be revealed at CES 2027.

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We can perhaps glean some hints from other floating displays, as Project Hoverview is not the first attempt at this technology. Other examples use a plate of microscopic mirrors to bend light from a physical display at project its content into the air. Sensors track your finger movements to enable the touch functionality.

There are drawbacks to this kind of tech. Viewing angles are limited, bright lights can interfere with the picture, and the lack of physical feedback when using gesture controls can be unsatisfying.

We’ll have to see if Lenovo is able to address any of those concerns at CES 2027. If it can, Project Hoverview could make for an interesting advancement of the technology — just not in your home, for now.

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