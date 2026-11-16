A professional monitor needs more than a sharp picture, especially if you're editing photographs, creating digital artwork, or tweaking detailed designs. Acer's ProDesigner PE320QXT combines a 31.5-inch 6K display with touchscreen functionality, professional color accuracy, and an adjustable stand.

Best For: Photographers, graphic designers, illustrators, and creative professionals who want a high-resolution display with touch and stylus support.

The Deal: The Acer ProDesigner PE320QXT is $999.99 at Amazon, reduced by 33% from $1,499.99, a $500 saving for Black Friday.

Today's best 6K monitor

Why we recommend it

The main attraction here is the combination of a 10-point touchscreen with a 6016 x 3384 resolution. That's approximately 20.4 million pixels. Support for MPP 2.0 active styluses adds pressure-sensitive drawing and annotation, and the adjustable stand allows the screen to tilt back as far as 60 degrees.

Acer claims 99% coverage of both Adobe RGB and DCI-P3. The Quantum Dot IPS panel is factory calibrated, Calman Verified, and rated for Delta E below 1 in its standard sRGB mode, ideal for color-sensitive creative work.

DisplayHDR 600 certification brings a rated peak brightness of 600 nits, although the IPS panel's edge-lit backlight limits its ability to reproduce the contrast of more advanced HDR displays.

The monitor also includes an 8MP webcam, four-microphone array, and USB-C connectivity with up to 90W power delivery.

In his three-and-a-half-star review, our expert Jeremy said: "Acer has a track record for doing things a bit differently. The new Acer ProDesigner PE320QXT PC monitor is no exception. This 32-inch beast has something no other 6K panel we've yet seen can match, namely full touchscreen functionality. Of course, the 6K native resolution is pretty special all on its own, even if in this case 6K means 6,016 by 3,384 pixels and thus slightly fewer than the likes of the LG UltraFine 6K Evo 32U990A, which clocks in at 6,144 by 3,456 pixels."

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the price of the Acer ProDesigner PE320QXT by 33%, a drop from $1,499.99 to $999.99, or a $500 saving. That is the lowest price we've ever seen this monitor and a specialist 6K touchscreen below $1,000 is a serious bargain.

For more options, look at our round up of the best monitors we've tested.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Acer ProDesigner PE320QXT if...

If you edit photographs, draw, annotate designs, or want a large, exceptionally sharp screen with touch functionality and flexible positioning.

❌ Skip the Acer ProDesigner PE320QXT if...

If you primarily need a conventional office monitor or a gaming display. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't intended for competitive gaming, and less expensive 4K monitors will work just fine for everyday productivity.