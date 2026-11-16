TSMC confirms cyberattack and data breach — chip giant says personal employee data has been leaked online

TSMC confirmed employee data was exposed through a third-party cloud provider rather than its own systems

Stolen records reportedly include employee personal and banking information, with around 46,000 records offered for sale

Company is notifying affected personnel and investigating the breach alongside authorities and security experts

TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, has confirmed suffering a cyberattack and losing sensitive files after a threat actor offered a large database for sale on the dark web.

This comes after a threat actor with the alias “SmithBianl” recently posted a new thread on an underground forum offering a text file with 499 rows of data they claim was nabbed from TSMC. The text file, they claim, provides a sample of a much larger dataset they owned, which contains 46,000 employee records and weighs almost 7GB.

They also said the stolen archive contains TSMC employees’ national ID numbers, addresses, contact details, and banking information, and are asking 3 BTC in exchange (just below $200,000 at current prices). They also said that they would leak the entire archive if a buyer doesn’t step forward by November 15 2026 - a deadline which has now expired.

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Third-party cloud service provider struck

Following the leak, the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Wendell Huang, issued a short statement confirming that the company was not breached and that the stolen files were hosted on a third party:

“TSMC has found that some of our current and former employee data was made available on an external website without authorization,” the announcement read.

“Currently, we have found no evidence that TSMC’s systems have been compromised. This information has been verified to match data stored in the system services of a cloud service provider, but is unrelated to the company’s operations or customer-related data.”

Huang would not say which third-party cloud provider that was, and the company is currently not responding to media inquiries. Therefore, we also don’t know how that company was breached, and if it hosted - and lost - data belonging to other companies, as well.

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We also don’t know exactly how many people had their data exposed in this incident. 46,000 employee records doesn’t necessarily mean 46,000 people, since victims lost different records such as names and banking information.

Some of them might be TSMC staff, given the curious choice of words in Huang’s letter.

“We have been informing impacted personnel and are providing them with necessary support,” he said. “TSMC has engaged with both the cloud service vendor, the relevant investigating authorities, and a third-party cybersecurity agency to jointly ascertain the facts and take necessary actions. We remain firmly committed to protecting employee privacy and safeguarding data security.”

Not TSMC's first rodeo

TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to give it its full name, is the world’s largest contract chipmaker, building some of the most advanced semiconductors on the planet to power smartphones and computers, data centers and AI systems, cars and smart home devices, with the likes of Apple, Nvidia and AMD among its clients.

Its importance to the global economy is enormous, as much of the world's advanced semiconductor supply depends on its manufacturing capabilities. At the end of 2025, it reportedly employed more than 90,000 people and generated around $122.4 billion in revenue (up by more than a third compared to the year before). It also reported approximately $55.2 billion in net profit, making it one of the most financially successful companies in the semiconductor industry.

This is not TSMC’s first data breach - it has had multiple incidents over the years. In 2018, a malware infection spread across several manufacturing facilities, disrupting production and causing an estimated $85 million losses.

Three years ago, the LockBit ransomware gang claimed to have stolen data from the company and demanded $70 million, but as it turned out, the data originated from a supplier called Kinmax Technology.

Via BleepingComputer

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