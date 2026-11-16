The Neptune 4 Max launches into space with a massive Black Friday discount

Elegoo names many of its 3D printers after celestial objects, and the Neptune 4 Max 3D printer has gone stratospheric in the Black Friday sale with a price drop from $559.99 to $359.

That whopping $200 saving gets you a large-format machine that can tackle a wide array of tasks, from oversized Gundam-style models and cosplay props to miniatures and even functional parts for household repairs.

Today’s best Elegoo Neptune 4 Max 3D printer deal

Black Friday Save $200 Elegoo Neptune 4 Max: was $559.99 now $359.99 at Elegoo The US Elegoo store is offering the Neptune 4 Max for $359 as part of its Black Friday promotion, running until December 1 2026. And, as usual, Elegoo’s website is also offering loads of discounts on bundles and accessories. If you want to invest in the Neptune 4 Max, you can do it while building a package that works for you.

Why we recommend the Elegoo Neptune 4 Max

As that Max name suggests, the Neptune’s biggest selling point is its enormous 420 x 420 x 480mm build volume. That gives you ample room for large projects or multiple smaller prints.

It deploys Klipper firmware to support print speeds of up to 500mm/s, and it’s got a direct-drive extruder, automatic bed leveling, and a 300°C nozzle. It’s versatile when it comes to filament support: it can handle PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, and nylon.

The 227 customer reviews on Elegoo’s store mostly award the unit four or five stars. Owners praise its print quality, large build area, and value. It’s also a sizeable machine, measuring 658 x 632 x 740mm, so make sure you have enough room before you take the plunge.

Price context and historical value

At $359, you’re saving $200.99 against Elegoo’s advertised $559.99 price. However, the same $359 price was available during Elegoo’s September sale, so this isn’t a new record low - which suggests that if you’re not quite sure which 3D printer to buy right now, you could hold off and return to the model in future sales events.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Neptune 4 Max if… you want a 3D printer that’s got the large build volume to support bigger models, props, and parts

❌ Skip the Neptune 4 Max if… you have limited workspace or prefer a more compact, straightforward printer.