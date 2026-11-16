'Every organization has to invest in getting this right': Proofpoint CEO warns the agentic AI age will mean a whole new generation of cyber threats

The CEO of Proofpoint has urged companies of all sizes to be on guard against new and advanced cyber threats built and enabled by the rise of AI.

Speaking at the company’s recent Proofpoint Protect Tour London 2026 event, Sumit Dhawan warned that customers should, “think of AI agents as insiders in your environment” as the number of AI-assisted attacks continues to rise.

The company recently released research claiming AI enables cybercriminals to operate at a scale 'never seen before' - so how does it suggest companies stay safe?

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Defend and Access with Intent

In his keynote, Dhawan declared that “the concept of time in cybersecurity keeps shrinking”, giving the example of a recent cyber heist which took place in just 27 seconds.

“An agentic toolkit is now able to identify vulnerabilities, issue attacks, and create multiple social engineering campaigns in an automated fashion,” he added, “in this world, we believe that making sure that your human perimeter is protected, because reachability becomes one of the biggest things - and the defence needs to be done with proper understanding of intent.”

Dhawan outlined Proofpoint’s strategy of Defend with Intent, and Access with Intent, the former looking to understand where attacks originate and how to build resiliency and defense, especially with AI giving attackers a whole new arsenal of tools.

The latter looks to ensure humans and AI can continue to work effectively together, as agents don’t access data or apps the same way humans do, necessitating a whole new approach to make sure company systems are safe.

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"AI journey"

In a later media Q&A session, Dhawan and Daniel Blackford, head of threat research at Proofpoint, expanded on the role that AI is playing in these new threats, noting how quickly the threat landscape has changed.

“I think things have changed,” Blackford says, “threat actors have gone on a similar AI journey that a lot of us have,” although he notes that there is still an adoption and learning curve, as attackers and defenders alike try to discover the best way to utilize AI.

“The problem I see is not whether it's hype or not - but what you do about it,” Dhawan adds, noting how the need for constant and rapid reaction to threats is quickly going to become fatiguing for workers - so the crucial consideration is what businesses do about it.

“It's somewhat of a thankless job, you're always chasing a major threat,” he notes, “ (but) every organization has to invest in getting the right configuration of access and data.”

“Defenders have had a window where we've been ahead of where threat actors were with using AI - but that window is shrinking,” adds Blackford.

This may be particularly key for small businesses - and I ask Dhawan and Blackford what advice they have for SMBs looking to stay ahead of the latest threats.

“For small businesses, in the past, cybersecurity for them was a little bit of basic hygiene - do I have my antivirus, my firewall, some kind of email spam filtering that also catches some of these threats - now, it’s a real issue,” Dhawan says, pointing to Proofpoint’s recent acquisition of Hornetsecurity as its bid to offer thorough protection for SMBs.

“It’s quite important for small and medium businesses to take (cybersecurity) more seriously now than they ever have,” Blackford adds, noting that these firms could suffer immensely from a lack of reputation due to suffering an attack.

(Image credit: iStock)

Ultimately, Proofpoint sees its mission as attempting to protect its customers from the biggest number of threats it can - with its recent acquisition of Varonis demonstrating its intent to offer AI-related protection like never before.

“Protection is not meaningful if it doesn't work with everything you have in your environment,” Dhawan noted, pointing out that as the average business can now see millions of AI prompts and actions in a typical year - a mammoth task which simply cannot be manually audited and investigated by humans alone.

“We're doing our part of protecting the behavior, and ensuring your data is connected when people and AI work in this agentic workspace,” Dhawan declared in his speech, “our goal will always be that we integrate (and) by having focus, we are able to do what we do best.”

“This is the power of AI and the community working together to defeat threat actors.”

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