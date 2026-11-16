Amazon says ULA will 'learn' from rocket failure that destroyed 40 of its Leo satellites — as Elon Musk crows about SpaceX catching 'giant starships from orbit with chopsticks'
It's all happening in rocket science
- ULA loses 40 Amazon Leo satellites on its latest mission
- It's not clear what caused the Vulcan rocket failure
- Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX is faring much better
We know that rocket science is hard — it's why there's a common saying about everything else being easier — and Amazon just got another reminder: a Vulcan heavy-lift rocket made by United Launch Alliance (ULA) has failed to reach orbit, losing 40 satellites destined for the Amazon Leo constellation in low Earth orbit.
The failure was down to "an anomaly" 10 minutes into the flight, according to the ULA, but that's as much as we know at the moment. "We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action, and return to flight as quickly as possible," adds the company.
For its part, Amazon describes ULA as a "trusted partner" and says "there is risk with any launch". "We believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan," Amazon continues, so it doesn't sound as though there's going to be a break-up over whatever happened on this mission.
Clearly, it's bad news for both Amazon and ULA. The Leo project is behind schedule in getting thousands more satellites into space this year, ahead of a proposed opening to the public, while this was a comeback of sorts for the Vulcan rocket after issues with boosters led to it being grounded for nine months.
SpaceX stays ahead
SpaceX is of course the other big name in both heavy-lift rocket launches (with Falcon) and satellite internet constellations (with Starlink), and founder and CEO Elon Musk offered a "sorry to hear this" and "hope you are back to flight soon" message on X after the failed mission was reported.
Musk has also been batting away criticism that SpaceX's progress in the field is mostly down to throwing vast amounts of money at the technology. The barbs were aimed at SpaceX after it successfully caught the upper stage of one of its Starships for the first time, ready to be reused, on Saturday November 14.
"SpaceX is able to catch giant starships from orbit with chopsticks and deliver 85% of all Earth payload to orbit with Falcon, while Blue Origin, which started before SpaceX and was funded by the immensely wealthy Jeff Bezos, is not yet able to launch reliably," said Musk in the same thread on X.
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It all leaves SpaceX ahead of ULA (in launch frequencies) and Amazon Leo (in satellites), with industry experts like Astranis CEO John Gedmark bemoaning the lack of current competition: "The United States needs another launch option," says Gedmark, both for commercial customers and future NASA missions such as Artemis IV.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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