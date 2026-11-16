ULA loses 40 Amazon Leo satellites on its latest mission

It's not clear what caused the Vulcan rocket failure

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX is faring much better

We know that rocket science is hard — it's why there's a common saying about everything else being easier — and Amazon just got another reminder: a Vulcan heavy-lift rocket made by United Launch Alliance (ULA) has failed to reach orbit, losing 40 satellites destined for the Amazon Leo constellation in low Earth orbit.

The failure was down to "an anomaly" 10 minutes into the flight, according to the ULA, but that's as much as we know at the moment. "We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action, and return to flight as quickly as possible," adds the company.

For its part, Amazon describes ULA as a "trusted partner" and says "there is risk with any launch". "We believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan," Amazon continues, so it doesn't sound as though there's going to be a break-up over whatever happened on this mission.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Clearly, it's bad news for both Amazon and ULA. The Leo project is behind schedule in getting thousands more satellites into space this year, ahead of a proposed opening to the public, while this was a comeback of sorts for the Vulcan rocket after issues with boosters led to it being grounded for nine months.

SpaceX stays ahead

Let’s take this gentleman’s argument at face value that anyone can throw money at rockets and get something like Starship, Falcon or Dragon. Perhaps he can explain to everyone how SpaceX is able to catch giant starships from orbit with chopsticks and deliver 85% of all Earth payload to orbit with Falcon, while Blue Origin, which started before SpaceX and was funded by the immensely wealthy Jeff Bezos, is not yet able to launch reliably? Also, why is it that Boeing and Lockheed received several times what SpaceX did from the government for development of their rockets and spacecraft, but the Boeing capsule is still not operational and ULA delivers less than 5% of SpaceX payload to orbit? I am genuinely curious about these questions.November 15, 2026

SpaceX is of course the other big name in both heavy-lift rocket launches (with Falcon) and satellite internet constellations (with Starlink), and founder and CEO Elon Musk offered a "sorry to hear this" and "hope you are back to flight soon" message on X after the failed mission was reported.

Musk has also been batting away criticism that SpaceX's progress in the field is mostly down to throwing vast amounts of money at the technology. The barbs were aimed at SpaceX after it successfully caught the upper stage of one of its Starships for the first time, ready to be reused, on Saturday November 14.

"SpaceX is able to catch giant starships from orbit with chopsticks and deliver 85% of all Earth payload to orbit with Falcon, while Blue Origin, which started before SpaceX and was funded by the immensely wealthy Jeff Bezos, is not yet able to launch reliably," said Musk in the same thread on X.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It all leaves SpaceX ahead of ULA (in launch frequencies) and Amazon Leo (in satellites), with industry experts like Astranis CEO John Gedmark bemoaning the lack of current competition: "The United States needs another launch option," says Gedmark, both for commercial customers and future NASA missions such as Artemis IV.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.