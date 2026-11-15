"Select customers" can now place an order for a Cybercab

The vehicle can only be used in certain cities

Elon Musk says the current $300-a-month subscription is too pricey

We've had quite the wait for the Tesla Cybercab to go from a promise made by company CEO Elon Musk to an actual reality, but following on from the introduction of the self-driving car as a robotaxi for the public, it's now available for individuals to buy too.

As per one of Tesla's accounts on social media, "select customers are now being invited" to buy a Cybercab "for personal use", though there's quite an extensive list of caveats to that — starting with that "select customers" part.

There is no public order page, and Tesla isn't saying who gets invites or how. We do know prominent tech reviewer Marques Brownlee has an invite, quite possibly because after the Cybercab's October 2024 unveiling, he went on record as saying he'd shave his head on camera if it became available for less than $30,000 before 2027.

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The question of whether the invite-only system counts as 'available' is a sticking point here, as does the price. While it's $29,990 up front, there's also a $300-per-month subscription, which even Elon Musk has admitted is "too high".

Place your bets

@MKBHD It will be available nationwide, as we receive regulatory approval. But the monthly fee is too high. Should match the cost of Tesla FSD and connectivity for other models, which is more like ~$115/month.November 14, 2026

There are other reasons why Brownlee's hair might be safe. The "estimated" delivery time is December, so if there's any delay on getting these to customers then the Cybercab won't have arrived for personal use before the end of 2026, invalidating the bet.

Then there's the geofencing. As you might imagine, there are only a few places in the US where fully self-driving cars are allowed, and at the moment the Cybercab will only function within those areas — specifically, a select number of cities in Texas and Florida.

As Brownlee lives in New York, he's not going to be able to use his new $300-per-month Cybercab to get around his home area — at least not until there's wider regulatory approval for these vehicles. Nevertheless, the celebrity YouTuber has gone ahead and placed an order to see what happens.

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It's not clear exactly how many Cybercab robotaxis are in operation in Texas and Florida at the moment, but Tesla is clearly ramping up production and operations — and it might not be too long before anyone can get hold of one.

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