How to watch Scotland vs Australia: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations Championship 2026 fixture

Find out how to watch Scotland vs Australia for free from anywhere in the world as Gregor Townsend's side host the Wallabies at Murrayfield in the Nations Championship with both sides needing a win.

A second-half dismantling meant Scotland's record of never having beaten New Zealand in 121 years of trying continued with a 43-21 defeat. Though hooker Ewan Ashman powered to a superb hat-trick to leave the Scots trailing by just three points at the interval, the All Blacks proved too strong. Captain Sione Tuipulotu's sin bin proved the turning point and Townsend will need his side to bring down a penalty count that stood at 13 if they're to improve on two wins and two losses so far.

Australia, meanwhile, were never even that close in their 45-22 loss to England to leave them languishing on one win from four. That's now a worrying three-game skid for Les Kiss after he began his tenure as Wallaby head coach with a six-match unbeaten run that had provoked optimism ahead of hosting next year's World Cup. The Aussies will have to do without breakout center Isaac Henry, meaning Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is likely to move back inside to partner Len Ikitau.

Watch Scotland vs Australia for FREE

Scotland vs Australia will be shown for free online and on TV in the following countries...

🇬🇧 UK: ITV1 & ITVX

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Play

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Australia live streams from anywhere

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🇺🇸 How to watch Scotland vs Australia in the US

Scotland vs Australia will be broadcast for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV. All matches in the Nations Championship 2026 are available this way.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Scotland vs Australia in the UK

ITVX will show Scotland vs Australia for FREE in the UK.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇮🇪 How to watch Scotland vs Wallabies in Ireland

Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play will show Scotland vs Australia for FREE in the Republic of Ireland.

You will require an account, but no paid subscription is required.

Outside the Emerald Isle? Use NordVPN to log in to your Virgin Media Play account from anywhere in the world.

🇦🇺 How to watch Scotland vs Wallabies in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Scotland vs Wallabies live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 2:10am AEDT on Monday, 16 November.

Stan Sport costs an additional AU$20 per month on top of a Stan subscription. Stan subscriptions currently start at AU$4.99 per month for the first two months, before reverting to the standard price of AU$9.99 per month.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

🇳🇿 How to watch Scotland vs Australia in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the Scotland vs Australia game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Away from NZ? Use NordVPN to gain access to your regular Nations Championship streaming service.

🇿🇦 How to watch Scotland vs Australia in South Africa

Supersport are the official broadcaster of Scotland vs Australia in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv premium package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs799/month for the streaming version.

Not in South Africa? Use NordVPN to unlock your subscription from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Scotland vs Australia in Canada

Premier Sports are the official broadcaster of Scotland vs Australia in Canada.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your Premier Sports subscription from anywhere.

Scotland vs Australia: Q+A

What are the Scotland vs Australia teams? Scotland XV: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Darcy Graham, Finn Russell, Ben White; Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, Ollie Leatherbarrow, Jamie Dobie, Tom Jordan. Australia XV: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ijitau, Harry Potter, Carter Gordon, Ryan Lonergan; Angus Bell, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (capt). Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Hooper, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu.

What time does Scotland vs Australia kick-off? Scotland vs Australia will kick-off at 3:10pm GMT / 10:10am ET / 7:10am PT on Sunday, 15 November. That translates to 2:10am AEDT on Monday, 16 November in Australia.

What is the Scotland vs Australia head-to-head? Scotland and Australia have met 35 times previously, with the Scots winning 13 to the Wallabies' 22. In Scotland, the hosts' record is better – 10 wins to 12 defeats – and they won the most recent fixture 27-13 at Murrayfield in November 2024.

Can I stream Scotland vs Australia for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Rugbypass TV in the US, ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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