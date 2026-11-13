Find out how to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia for free from anywhere in the world, as the Group B1 strugglers go head-to-head in the 2026/27 Nations League.

After a promising start to his tenure, things went south very quickly for Sebastien Pocognoli with dismal home defeats by Switzerland and Slovenia, which have left Scotland third in the group, needing four points from their final two fixtures to stand any chance of making the promotion playoffs. Lose or draw to North Macedonia and they could yet be relegated.

On a brighter note, star man Scott McTominay is set to feature for the first time under the Belgian, having undergone minor heart surgery ahead of the last international window. He's scored five times for Napoli in eight starts since his return to action. Che Adams and Kieran Tierney are also fit again, while Pocognoli is spoilt for choice in midfield, with John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Billy Gilmour also in excellent form at club-level.

North Macedonia are rooted to the bottom of Group B1 without a point, but they could yet escape relegation by overtaking Scotland. Goce Sedloski is yet to taste victory since taking the reins last December. Remarkably, the Lions are yet to score under the former Sheffield Wednesday man.

Draws against Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina in his second and third games in charge were a false dawn, having been followed by five straight defeats. However, the extended dry spell hasn't stopped Sedloski from dropping first-choice striker Bojan Miovski, who plundered 13 goals for Rangers last season. Atalanta midfielder Eljif Elmas and Valencia stopper Stole Dimitrievski could be in for a long night.

Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia for FREE

Scotland vs North Macedonia is free-to-air in the UK and North Macedonia.

🇬🇧 UK: BBC iPlayer

🇲🇰 Macedonia: MRT Play

Outside either the UK or North Macedonia? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia live streams from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to United Kingdom – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to BBC iPlayer – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Watch Scotland vs North Macedonia for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia in the US

Scotland vs North Macedonia is being shown on Fox Soccer Plus in the US.

You can access Fox Soccer Plus through Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and is carrying a host of the Nations League matches, including this Scotland vs North Macedonia game.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia in the UK

In the UK, Scotland vs North Macedonia is free-to-air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access that free Scotland vs North Macedonia stream.

🇨🇦 How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia in Canada

The Scotland vs North Macedonia game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

Prices start at CA$24.99/month, and DAZN also holds the right to the Premier League, Champions League and NFL.

Outside Canada? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia in Australia

Scotland vs North Macedonia is available to watch on beIN Sports Connect in Australia.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

Scotland vs North Macedonia: Q+A

What time does Scotland vs North Macedonia kick-off? The scheduled Scotland vs North Macedonia kick-off time on Friday, November 13 is 7.45pm GMT local time in Glasgow, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET. That's 6.45am AEDT on Saturday, November 14 in Australia.

What is the Scotland vs North Macedonia head-to-head? Scotland have won three of their five previous encounters with North Macedonia. The Lynxes have won one, and the other ended in a draw.

Can I stream Scotland vs North Macedonia for free with a VPN? Yes. As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer in the UK and MRT Play in Macedonia are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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